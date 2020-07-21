e-paper
Genes, cardiovascular health linked to dementia risk

Genes, cardiovascular health linked to dementia risk

Genes and cardiovascular health each contribute additionally to a person’s risk of dementia.

health Updated: Jul 21, 2020 17:45 IST
Asian News International| Posted by: Alfea Jamal
Texas
Representational Image
Representational Image(Pexels)
         

Genes and cardiovascular health each contribute additionally to a person’s risk of dementia, according to new research, published in the journal Neurology.

The study was done by U.S. researchers including Sudha Seshadri, MD, and Claudia Satizabal, PhD, of The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio (UT Health San Antonio).

The study was conducted in 1,211 participants in the Framingham Heart Study and involved collaborators from Boston University.

Participants with a high genetic risk score based on common genetic variants, including having an allele called apolipoprotein E (APOE) e4, were at a 2.6-fold higher risk of developing dementia than subjects who had a low risk score and did not carry the APOE e4 allele.

Having favourable cardiovascular health, as defined by an index of the American Heart Association, was associated with a 0.45-fold lower risk of dementia compared to having unfavourable cardiovascular health, the study also showed.

“The connection between heart health and brain health becomes clearer with each finding,” Dr. Seshadri, senior investigator in the Framingham Heart Study, said. She is professor of neurology in the Long School of Medicine at UT Health San Antonio and founding director of the university’s Glenn Biggs Institute for Alzheimer’s and Neurodegenerative Diseases.

“We hope that the results of this study will send the public a message, and that message is to exercise, reduce stress and eat a healthy diet. Then, regardless of your genes, you have the potential to lower your risk of dementia,” Dr. Seshadri said.

“It is imperative to start today. It seems, from our findings, that having favourable cardiovascular health mitigates the risk of dementia in persons with high genetic risk,” Dr. Satizabal, assistant professor of population health sciences and Biggs Institute investigator, said.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

