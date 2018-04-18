Benefits of ginger tea, one health drink you cannot ignore this summer

If you are struggling with cold, indigestion or even sore throat, you need ginger tea. Among the most popular health drinks, add ginger to tea and it becomes a spicy caffeine-free alternative to black tea or coffee. It is among the most popular herbs with medicinal properties.

Researchers in a study published in the journal Nutrition in April 2017 said that consuming ginger tea every day was linked with a lower risk of high blood pressure and coronary heart disease. Here are the other health benefits associated with ginger tea for you to keep in mind if ever troubled by these ailments:

Fighting respiratory problems

Add a few drops of lemon to enhance the potency of ginger tea. If you are suffering from a cold or flu, simply drink 1-2 cups of this tea each day to see an improvement in your symptoms and a reduction in irritation of your respiratory tracts.

“Ginger is known for its antiviral and antibacterial properties. This is the reason why it is the first and most recommended option for any respiratory problems or allergies and/or asthma,” says Rohini Mondal, a nutritionist on Lybrate.

Improving blood circulation

Gingerols and zingerone present in ginger tea have a warming effect on the body and help in blood circulation.

Lybrate’s Mondal says regular consumption of ginger tea can help prevent blood clots and reduce the risk of heart disease and atherosclerosis.

Relieving nausea

If you’re feeling a bit queasy, quickly have a hot cup of ginger root tea as it is perhaps one of the best known homemade remedies for curing nausea.

“Ginger is a root with many active ingredients such as shogaols and gingerols which help in providing instant relief during nausea. It eliminates vomiting while promoting more effective digestion and nutrient absorption,” says Priyanka Verma, a nutritionist with Portea Medical.

“Whether you are dealing with morning sickness, motion sickness, or general stomach troubles, ginger tea is all you need for a relief,” she adds.

Improving stomach performance

Ginger has a very powerful active ingredient called zingiber, which can eliminate bacterial pathogens that often attack the stomach and compromise its digestive function.

Portea Medical’s Verma says the muscle relaxant properties in ginger tea help in relieving the belching and bloating sensation a person develops after eating too much. It also stimulates digestion by relaxing the smooth muscles of the digestive tract.

Reducing inflammation

Gingerols, shogaol and paradols found in ginger can help fight free radicals, reduce inflammation and the risk of chronic disease. It also helps in relieving the burning and itching sensation developed during an inflammation.

It is also good for the muscles and for those with arthritis or joint problems.

And, that’s not all.

According to Verma, people who have just recovered from chronic illnesses such as Lyme disease and fibromyalgia can also benefit from ginger tea.

