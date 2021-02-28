How does the J&J Covid-19 vaccine authorization affect US' Covid-19 drive?
Johnson & Johnson's one-shot COVID-19 vaccine received US authorization on Saturday and will start being administered to Americans within days.
The following is how it fits into the vaccination effort with the two other authorized immunizations from Pfizer Inc/BioNTech SE and Moderna Inc.
Is J&J's vaccine as effective as the other two?
The Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna vaccines, which both use new messenger RNA technology, showed efficacy of around 95% percent in preventing illness in large trials, while J&J's showed efficacy of around 66%.
However, the trials had important differences, making comparison difficult. Pfizer and Moderna focused on efficacy against mild-to-moderate sickness, while J&J's trial looked for efficacy against moderate-to-severe COVID-19.
J&J's trial was conducted later and included significant numbers of participants in regions where highly transmissible new variants of the virus were circulating, potentially subjecting its shot to a more rigorous test.
Importantly, J&J's vaccine was about as effective against severe illness and hospitalization as the other vaccines and, like the others, was 100% effective in preventing COVID-19-related death in the trial.
All three vaccines have a similar range of short-lived side effects, including fatigue, aches, injection site soreness, nausea and fever, mostly mild-to-moderate.
If J&J'S shot is less effective, why should I get it?
J&J's vaccine is a single shot. Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna vaccines each require two shots three or four weeks apart.
J&J's shot is extremely effective at preventing people exposed to COVID-19 from getting severely ill or dying, as well as offering protection against milder cases.
"These vaccines are the path to getting your life back," said Amesh Adalja, a senior scholar at the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security. "These are vaccines you should not hesitate to get when offered."
J&J's vaccine is one of the few that has been tested in clinical trails against the worrisome virus variant first discovered in South Africa. It demonstrated an ability to provide protection against severe disease and death even for those infected with that variant. Pfizer and Moderna have only tested their vaccines against the variant in the lab and believe they will remain protective.
Do I have a choice of vaccine?
Experts say that for the next couple of months vaccine supplies will be too scarce for healthcare providers to offer a choice. Most vaccination sites will receive only one of the three vaccines at any given time.
Patients who prefer a specific vaccine can ask healthcare providers which one they have on hand. Later in the year, greater availability of shots could result in more patient choice, but health experts strongly advise taking whichever vaccine you can get.
How many doses of J&J's new shot will be available?
J&J said it expects to ship nearly 4 million doses in the first week, and shipments could begin late Sunday or early Monday.
J&J expects to deliver a total of 20 million shots by the end of March and as many as 100 million doses by mid-year.
The federal government, through distributor McKesson Corp, will ship J&J's shots to states and territories around the United States. It will also deliver them to select pharmacies and community health centers to make sure they reach underserved populations.
Between J&J, Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna, the United States is on track to receive 240 million doses by the end of March, enough to fully inoculate 130 million Americans. The drugmakers have agreed to send 700 million doses of their vaccines by the end of July, more than enough to vaccinate all Americans.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
How does the J&J Covid-19 vaccine authorization affect US' Covid-19 drive?
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India reports 105,080 Covid-19 cases, 750 deaths over the past week
- The health ministry data showed that with the surge in cases, the nation recorded more than 4,400 cases on the first day of the week.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Jab price capped, Co-WIN 2.0: India preps for Covid-19 vaccination drive phase 2
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Covid-19: Private vaccine prices capped at ₹250 a shot
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
People with these 20 conditions will be priority customers of Covid vaccine
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Scientists discover possible cure for Alzheimer's, seeks funds for trials
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Protein inherited by humans from neanderthals reduces Covid-19 severity
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Committed to providing equal access to vaccines to Palestinians: India at UNSC
- Nagaraj Naidu also said that India has been helping the war torn region with healthcare equipment, medicines as well as Covid-19 vaccines from the beginning of the pandemic.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
J&J Covid-19 vaccine receives emergency approval in US
- The committee's 22 members were convened by the Food and Drug Administration and included leading scientists as well as consumer and industry representatives.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Walk-in registration for jabs in next phase
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Covid-19: Mutations may not be driving spike, say experts
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Single dose of Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine may prevent asymptomatic infection: Study
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Co-morbidity certificate must for Covid-19 vaccination of people above 45 years
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Vitamin B6 may help keep Covid-19's cytokine storms at bay: Study
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Biden: US to launch 'massive' effort to educate citizens about Covid-19 vaccines
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox