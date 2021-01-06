Second Covid-19 vaccine dry run on Jan 8, Vardhan to brief state health ministers on Thursday

health

Updated: Jan 06, 2021, 21:14 IST

The health ministry on Wednesday said that it will hold a second vaccination mock drill on January 8th to ensure that all states and union territories can undertake a successful vaccination programme in a bid to stop the spread of coronavirus.

The health ministry in its press release said that all states and union territories except for Uttar Pradesh and Haryana will be part of this mock vaccination drill. “As a simulation of actual execution, another round of dry run/mock drill in all 700+ districts of all states/UTs (except UP and Haryana who have already conducted/will be conducting the dry run in all districts on January 5 and January 7 respectively) is planned on January 8,2021 to ensure efficient planning and management for vaccine delivery in each district of all States/UTs.”

The union health minister Dr Harsh Vardhan is also scheduled to meet with health ministers of all the states and union territories on January 7, a day before the scheduled mock drill is supposed to be held. The statement said that the mock drill will be held under the supervision of district collectors and district magistrates. They will be responsible for the planning and execution of the vaccination drive. They will be responsible for beneficiary registration, microplanning and vaccination at the planned session site.

“The dry run will also familiarize the State, District, Block and Hospital level officers on all aspects of Covid-19 roll out. This activity will help administrators in strengthening the linkages between planning, implementation and reporting mechanisms, identification of any residual challenges prior to the actual implementation and to provide confidence to the programme managers at all levels to carry out a smooth implementation of the vaccination drive,” the statement further added.

For any adverse events after the vaccination, the health ministry has ensured that Adverse Event Following Immunization teams (AEFI) teams will be present on site during the mock drill. More than 1.7 lakh vaccinators and three lakh vaccination team members will be present during the dry run. They will oversee processes like verification of beneficiaries, vaccination process, management of cold chain and logistics, biomedical waste management and reporting on Co-WIN software.

The government has said that the entire vaccination process will be facilitated by the Co-WIN app.