Interim clinical efficacy of India-made Covaxin is 81%, says Bharat Biotech announcing results of phase 3 clinical trial
- Interim clinical efficacy of India-made Covaxin is 81%, says Bharat Biotech
Bharat Biotech on Wednesday released its results of Phase III trials of its coronavirus vaccine Covaxin outlining that the efficacy of the India's first homemade vaccine is 81%, the Hyderabad-based pharmaceutical company said in a release.
The made in India vaccine is being administered currently along with Serum Institute of India's (SII) Covishield in the ongoing vaccination drive. Several lawmakers including the Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who have received the first dose of their Covid-19 vaccine, have received Covaxin.
Krishna Ella said that the phase 3 clinical trial involved 25,800 participants, making it the largest ever trial conducted in India. The phase III trials were conducted in partnership with Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).
Ella after the release of the phase 3 trials data said that Covaxin not only protects against Covid-19 but also provides significant immunity against new and rapidly emerging Covid-19 variant. ". Covaxin demonstrates high clinical efficacy trend against COVID-19 but also significant immunogenicity against the rapidly emerging variants," Krishna Ella, chairman and manager of Bharat Biotech said.
The researchers after conducting the phase III trials clinical trials on 25,800 patients found that the interim efficacy is 81%. The company on February 23 had said that it will release its interim efficacy data for the phase 3 trial of Covaxin within the next two weeks.
Krishna Ella while addressing the BioAsia 2021 conference last week had said, "Within two week we should be able to release the efficacy point data."
(with inputs from Rhythma Kaul)
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Interim clinical efficacy of India-made Covaxin is 81%, says Bharat Biotech
- Interim clinical efficacy of India-made Covaxin is 81%, says Bharat Biotech
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Study shows how Covid-19 can impact functioning of heart muscles
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pfizer, Oxford vaccines reduce severe Covid-19 in elderly, study finds
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Over 14 million Covid-19 vaccine doses administered in India: Government
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Glitches, confusion: Teething trouble for renewed drive
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘Lesson from the pandemic – the value of large-scale clinical trials’
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
1.28 lakh people over 60 years get first dose of Covid-19 vaccine
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
No Covid-19 related deaths in 20 states, UTs in last 24 hours: Government
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Covid-19 vaccination drive Phase 2: PM Modi receives Covaxin shot at AIIMS
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
How India ensured steady supply of medical oxygen during Covid pandemic
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Covid-19 in India: Next phase of vaccine drive kick-starts today
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘Country’s vaccine journey has been successful, inspirational’: Health minister
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Coronavirus antibodies are moved from pregnant ladies to their infants: Study
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Covid-19 crisis far from over; 3rd wave to be more dangerous: CSIR official
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Those with genetic disorders should be prioritised during vaccination: Study
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox