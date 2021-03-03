IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Health / Interim clinical efficacy of India-made Covaxin is 81%, says Bharat Biotech announcing results of phase 3 clinical trial
A health worker holding up a Covaxin Covid-19 vaccine vial at Delhi Heart and Lung Institute in New Delhi. (Amal KS/ Hindustan Times)
A health worker holding up a Covaxin Covid-19 vaccine vial at Delhi Heart and Lung Institute in New Delhi. (Amal KS/ Hindustan Times)
health

Interim clinical efficacy of India-made Covaxin is 81%, says Bharat Biotech announcing results of phase 3 clinical trial

  • Interim clinical efficacy of India-made Covaxin is 81%, says Bharat Biotech
READ FULL STORY
By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shankhyaneel Sarkar, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 03, 2021 05:36 PM IST

Bharat Biotech on Wednesday released its results of Phase III trials of its coronavirus vaccine Covaxin outlining that the efficacy of the India's first homemade vaccine is 81%, the Hyderabad-based pharmaceutical company said in a release.

The made in India vaccine is being administered currently along with Serum Institute of India's (SII) Covishield in the ongoing vaccination drive. Several lawmakers including the Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who have received the first dose of their Covid-19 vaccine, have received Covaxin.

Krishna Ella said that the phase 3 clinical trial involved 25,800 participants, making it the largest ever trial conducted in India. The phase III trials were conducted in partnership with Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

Ella after the release of the phase 3 trials data said that Covaxin not only protects against Covid-19 but also provides significant immunity against new and rapidly emerging Covid-19 variant. ". Covaxin demonstrates high clinical efficacy trend against COVID-19 but also significant immunogenicity against the rapidly emerging variants," Krishna Ella, chairman and manager of Bharat Biotech said.

The researchers after conducting the phase III trials clinical trials on 25,800 patients found that the interim efficacy is 81%. The company on February 23 had said that it will release its interim efficacy data for the phase 3 trial of Covaxin within the next two weeks.

Krishna Ella while addressing the BioAsia 2021 conference last week had said, "Within two week we should be able to release the efficacy point data."


(with inputs from Rhythma Kaul)





SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
covaxin
Close
A health worker holding up a Covaxin Covid-19 vaccine vial at Delhi Heart and Lung Institute in New Delhi. (Amal KS/ Hindustan Times)
A health worker holding up a Covaxin Covid-19 vaccine vial at Delhi Heart and Lung Institute in New Delhi. (Amal KS/ Hindustan Times)
health

Interim clinical efficacy of India-made Covaxin is 81%, says Bharat Biotech

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shankhyaneel Sarkar, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 03, 2021 05:36 PM IST
  • Interim clinical efficacy of India-made Covaxin is 81%, says Bharat Biotech
READ FULL STORY
Close
Colorized scanning electron micrograph of an apoptotic cell (greenish brown) heavily infected with SARS-COV-2 virus particles (pink), also known as novel coronavirus, isolated from a patient sample.(Reuters)
Colorized scanning electron micrograph of an apoptotic cell (greenish brown) heavily infected with SARS-COV-2 virus particles (pink), also known as novel coronavirus, isolated from a patient sample.(Reuters)
health

Study shows how Covid-19 can impact functioning of heart muscles

PTI, Washington
UPDATED ON MAR 03, 2021 02:32 PM IST
The researchers found that viral infection not only kills heart muscle cells but destroys the muscle fibre units responsible for heart muscle contraction.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Pfizer, Oxford vaccines reduce severe Covid-19 in elderly, study finds (REUTERS)
Pfizer, Oxford vaccines reduce severe Covid-19 in elderly, study finds (REUTERS)
health

Pfizer, Oxford vaccines reduce severe Covid-19 in elderly, study finds

PTI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 06:46 PM IST
A research has found that the respective vaccines developed by Pfizer, and Oxford University-AstraZeneca are highly effective in reducing severe coronavirus infection among people aged 70 years and above.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Health secretary Rajesh Bhushan confirmed that the first dose of the vaccine has been administered to 6,704,856 healthcare workers and a second dose has been administered to 2,598,192 of them.(ANI)
Health secretary Rajesh Bhushan confirmed that the first dose of the vaccine has been administered to 6,704,856 healthcare workers and a second dose has been administered to 2,598,192 of them.(ANI)
india news

Over 14 million Covid-19 vaccine doses administered in India: Government

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Srivatsan K C, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 06:44 PM IST
“2.08 lakh doses have been given to people who are 45 years to 59 years of age with comorbidities and people above 60 years of age,” Union health secretary Rajesh Bhushan said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
According to the health ministry’s Co-WIN guidelines issued on Sunday, one person will be able to register only three more eligible people using their mobile number.(Photo by Satish Bate/HT)
According to the health ministry’s Co-WIN guidelines issued on Sunday, one person will be able to register only three more eligible people using their mobile number.(Photo by Satish Bate/HT)
health

Glitches, confusion: Teething trouble for renewed drive

By Rhythma Kaul, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 05:23 AM IST
The confusion was partly due to people believing the registration was through the Co-WIN mobile application available on mobile application stores. The application is in fact for vaccinators to manage the process and recipients need to instead use a website to sign themselves up.
READ FULL STORY
Close
"The one thing that we should learn from this pandemic is the value of large clinical trials," Dr Kang said. (via Getty images)
"The one thing that we should learn from this pandemic is the value of large clinical trials," Dr Kang said. (via Getty images)
health

‘Lesson from the pandemic – the value of large-scale clinical trials’

By Anonna Dutt, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 02, 2021 05:06 AM IST
If we had a situation where everybody followed government instructions, then there would have been no need for a lockdown. Countries such as Vietnam, Thailand, and Japan have all shown that it is possible to manage without the lockdown as long as you have the resources, the ability and the commitment, Dr Gagandeep Kang said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The cumulative number of Covid-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 1.47 crore on Monday, the ministry said.(Reuters)
The cumulative number of Covid-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 1.47 crore on Monday, the ministry said.(Reuters)
india news

1.28 lakh people over 60 years get first dose of Covid-19 vaccine

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 11:04 PM IST
The ministry said that 25 lakh potential beneficiaries registered on the Co-Win portal since the registration opened up at 9 am on Monday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Maharashtra, the state worst-affected by the Covid-19 pandemic, reported the maximum daily new fatalities - 62 - followed by Kerala with 15 deaths on Monday.(HT Photo)
Maharashtra, the state worst-affected by the Covid-19 pandemic, reported the maximum daily new fatalities - 62 - followed by Kerala with 15 deaths on Monday.(HT Photo)
india news

No Covid-19 related deaths in 20 states, UTs in last 24 hours: Government

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Srivatsan K C, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 03:45 PM IST
The health ministry also said that 106 deaths were reported across India in the said period and five states accounted for nearly 87 per cent of these fatalities.
READ FULL STORY
Close
PM Modi with healthcare workers after receiving Covid-19 vaccine at AIIMS, New Delhi. (PMO)
PM Modi with healthcare workers after receiving Covid-19 vaccine at AIIMS, New Delhi. (PMO)
india news

Covid-19 vaccination drive Phase 2: PM Modi receives Covaxin shot at AIIMS

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 01, 2021 12:24 PM IST
The Prime Minister shared a picture on Twitter where two healthcare workers are seen administering him with the Covid-19 vaccine.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Since October, the need for medical oxygen has been steadily declining.(Bloomberg Photo. Representative image)
Since October, the need for medical oxygen has been steadily declining.(Bloomberg Photo. Representative image)
health

How India ensured steady supply of medical oxygen during Covid pandemic

By Sunetra Choudhury, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 05:06 AM IST
“What if 1 crore people fall sick across the country and need oxygen? How are we prepared? That’s one of the first things the government asked us,’’ recalls Saket Tikoo a member of the oxygen monitoring committee that was set up by the ministry of commerce’s Department of Promotion of industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT).
READ FULL STORY
Close
The immunisation drive across the country was halted for Saturday and Sunday to move to the new Co-WIN platform that will allow the self-registration of recipients.(ANI file photo)
The immunisation drive across the country was halted for Saturday and Sunday to move to the new Co-WIN platform that will allow the self-registration of recipients.(ANI file photo)
india news

Covid-19 in India: Next phase of vaccine drive kick-starts today

By Rhythma Kaul
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 04:29 AM IST
From Monday, people eligible for the next phase can walk up to a vaccination centre to be registered for a dose. The decision will allow anyone above the age of 60 and those older than 45 but with comorbidities that make them more vulnerable to Covid-19 to approach government and private hospitals for shots.
READ FULL STORY
Close
"Two Covid-19 vaccines are already in use, and many more will get added in weeks to come in the series of vaccines that are in the pipeline," Vardhan said(HT_PRINT)
"Two Covid-19 vaccines are already in use, and many more will get added in weeks to come in the series of vaccines that are in the pipeline," Vardhan said(HT_PRINT)
health

‘Country’s vaccine journey has been successful, inspirational’: Health minister

By Rhythma Kaul
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 04:17 AM IST
"The past one year has been really tough but our scientists and medical fraternity has risen to the occasion and has ensured that we do not lose too many lives to this pandemic," Union health minister Dr Harsh Vardhan said
READ FULL STORY
Close
The findings also lend support to the idea that vaccinating mothers-to-be may also have benefits for their newborns. (Representative Image)(Unsplash)
The findings also lend support to the idea that vaccinating mothers-to-be may also have benefits for their newborns. (Representative Image)(Unsplash)
health

Coronavirus antibodies are moved from pregnant ladies to their infants: Study

ANI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 10:34 PM IST
This discovery adds to growing evidence that suggests that pregnant women who generate protective antibodies after contracting the coronavirus often convey some of that natural immunity to their fetuses.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Shekhar C Mande expressed the hope that the Covid-19 vaccines would be effective against the coronavirus variants.(Reuters)
Shekhar C Mande expressed the hope that the Covid-19 vaccines would be effective against the coronavirus variants.(Reuters)
health

Covid-19 crisis far from over; 3rd wave to be more dangerous: CSIR official

PTI, Thiruvananthapuram
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 08:31 PM IST
CSIR Director General Shekhar C Mande was speaking on "India's response to Covid-19 from S & T perspective" at a virtual National Science Day Lectures, organised by Rajiv Gandhi Centre for Biotechnology here.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Huels added, "These results have implications for preventive and clinical management of Covid-19 patients with Down syndrome and emphasise the need to prioritise individuals with Down syndrome for vaccination." (Representative Image)(REUTERS)
Huels added, "These results have implications for preventive and clinical management of Covid-19 patients with Down syndrome and emphasise the need to prioritise individuals with Down syndrome for vaccination." (Representative Image)(REUTERS)
health

Those with genetic disorders should be prioritised during vaccination: Study

ANI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 05:33 PM IST
Investigators found that adults with Down syndrome were roughly three times more likely to die from Covid-19 than the general population.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP