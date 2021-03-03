Interim clinical efficacy of India-made Covaxin is 81%, says Bharat Biotech announcing results of phase 3 clinical trial

Bharat Biotech on Wednesday released its results of Phase III trials of its coronavirus vaccine Covaxin outlining that the efficacy of the India's first homemade vaccine is 81%, the Hyderabad-based pharmaceutical company said in a release.

The made in India vaccine is being administered currently along with Serum Institute of India's (SII) Covishield in the ongoing vaccination drive. Several lawmakers including the Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who have received the first dose of their Covid-19 vaccine, have received Covaxin.

Krishna Ella said that the phase 3 clinical trial involved 25,800 participants, making it the largest ever trial conducted in India. The phase III trials were conducted in partnership with Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

Ella after the release of the phase 3 trials data said that Covaxin not only protects against Covid-19 but also provides significant immunity against new and rapidly emerging Covid-19 variant. ". Covaxin demonstrates high clinical efficacy trend against COVID-19 but also significant immunogenicity against the rapidly emerging variants," Krishna Ella, chairman and manager of Bharat Biotech said.

The researchers after conducting the phase III trials clinical trials on 25,800 patients found that the interim efficacy is 81%. The company on February 23 had said that it will release its interim efficacy data for the phase 3 trial of Covaxin within the next two weeks.

Krishna Ella while addressing the BioAsia 2021 conference last week had said, "Within two week we should be able to release the efficacy point data."





(with inputs from Rhythma Kaul)

















