e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 26, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Health / Lower rate of cancer related death noticed in women taking cholesterol medications

Lower rate of cancer related death noticed in women taking cholesterol medications

Among women with breast cancer, colorectal cancer, or melanoma, those who were taking cholesterol-lowering medications, were less likely to die from cancer.

health Updated: Oct 26, 2020, 12:49 IST
Asian News International | Posted by Jahnavi Gupta
Asian News International | Posted by Jahnavi Gupta
Washington [US]
The analysis was published in the British Journal of Clinical Pharmacology.
The analysis was published in the British Journal of Clinical Pharmacology.(Unsplash)
         

Among women with breast cancer, colorectal cancer, or melanoma, those who were taking cholesterol-lowering medications, were less likely to die from cancer.

The analysis was published in the British Journal of Clinical Pharmacology.

The analysis included 20-046-11-719 and 6,430 women in Australia who were diagnosed with breast cancer, colorectal cancer, and melanoma, respectively, from 2003 to 2013. The women had been prescribed cholesterol-lowering medications such as statins before their diagnosis.

The more consistently women took these medications in the year after being diagnosed with cancer, the lower their likelihood of dying from the disease, suggesting that the drugs may have anti-tumour effects.

“If this inverse adherence-response relationship is confirmed, cholesterol-lowering medications -- primarily statins -- could be repurposed as adjuvant therapy to improve cancer prognosis,” said co-author Jia-Li Feng, BMed, MMed, PhD, of QIMR Berghofer Medical Research Institute.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.)

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

tags
top news
SC stays MP high court order restraining physical campaigning for bypolls
SC stays MP high court order restraining physical campaigning for bypolls
Maharashtra deputy CM Ajit Pawar tests positive for Covid-19
Maharashtra deputy CM Ajit Pawar tests positive for Covid-19
Former Union minister Dilip Ray sentenced to 3-year imprisonment in coal scam case
Former Union minister Dilip Ray sentenced to 3-year imprisonment in coal scam case
India sees more recoveries than daily Covid-19 cases; tally below 8 mn
India sees more recoveries than daily Covid-19 cases; tally below 8 mn
AstraZeneca’s Covid-19 vaccine seen effective in elderly people: Report
AstraZeneca’s Covid-19 vaccine seen effective in elderly people: Report
NSA Doval’s speech not about China or any specific situation: Govt
NSA Doval’s speech not about China or any specific situation: Govt
Bihar assembly polls: Chirag Paswan again attacks Nitish Kumar
Bihar assembly polls: Chirag Paswan again attacks Nitish Kumar
Pak PM Imran Khan writes to Facebook, seeks ban on Islamophobic content
Pak PM Imran Khan writes to Facebook, seeks ban on Islamophobic content
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Assembly ElectionsIndia Covid 19 TallyPM Modi Rallies TodayMirzapur 2 reviewBihar polls updatesCSK vs MI, IPL 2020 Live

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In