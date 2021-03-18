Maharashtra surge takes India’s daily tally past 35k; 536 cases in Delhi
- India’s daily infection tally on Wednesday touched 35,836 – the highest single-day case increase in the country in over a 100 days.
Pushed by 23,179 new cases of Covid-19 in Maharashtra alone, India’s daily infection tally on Wednesday touched 35,836 – the highest single-day case increase in the country in over a 100 days, or since December 5, clearly underlining the rising second wave of infections.
Delhi also continued its trend of rising infections as the city reported 536 new cases on Wednesday, the highest daily infections since January 6.
Maharashtra’s case toll on Wednesday was the seventh-highest single-day toll ever recorded in the western state and is the highest single-day rise for the state since September 17, 2020 – when the country’s first Covid wave was raging at its peak. The state, which is the worst-hit by the pandemic, has seen a massive resurgence of cases in the past few weeks.
As many as 36,439 new infections were recorded on December 5, 2020, according to HT’s Covid-19 dashboard. With 168 new deaths reported on Wednesday, the national Covid death toll now stands at 159,268.
There was a low turnout on the first day that the drive was opened up for the general public — around 6,100 turned up — due to confusions about the processes and problems faced with the government's CoWIN portal.
Harsh Vardhan moved the MTP(Amendment) Bill 2020 which was passed by voice vote. The bill also ensures that women get access to safe and legal abortion services on therapeutic, eugenic, humanitarian grounds.
The PM is expected to raise the issue of states where the virus appears to be taking hold once again, and is likely to stress on the need to accelerate vaccinations, according to officials who asked not to be named.
Modi is also expected to reiterate that the states must ensure strict adherence of health protocols, including social distancing and wearing of masks.
The Union minister said that people should continue to follow the restrictions with the same amount of consistency as they had done last year when the pandemic was at its peak.
