Make this sabudana khichdi recipe for lunch if you want to shed some kilos

Updated: Dec 01, 2020, 17:08 IST

There are many smart ways of dealing with hunger pangs and making sabudana khichdi should be right at the top of your list. Sabudana (also known as sago or tapioca) is a nutrient-rich source that includes complex carbohydrates, dietary fibres, calcium, iron and protein, offering a host of health benefits.

This ingredient is gluten-free, prevents digestion issues and helps manage blood pressure levels as well. Moreover, sabudana is also helpful with weight loss, because while its protein content aids muscle building and recovery, the dietary fibre in it can make you feel full for longer durations of time, leading to reduced food intake. Therefore, a dish like sabudana khichdi can help you avoid consuming excessive calories throughout the day and thereby bring down the overall calorie count in the body.

The deficiency in calorie intake will compel the body to look for other sources to generate energy, leading to the burning of fat and weight reduction in the body.

A sabudana khichdi recipe featuring other nutrient-rich ingredients such as moong dal (rich in antioxidants, protein, fibres, essential vitamins and minerals) will certainly be a tasty dish that is the perfect addition to an Indian diet for weight loss.

HERE’S WHAT TO KEEP IN MIND WHILE MAKING THIS SABUDANA KHICHDI RECIPE

The most important step perhaps while using sabudana is to soak it properly. Wash the sabudana granules properly to remove the excess starch and soak it in water for 2 hours. Strain the water through a sieve and let it dry for 30 minutes before cooking.

So without further ado, here’s presenting the sabudana khichdi recipe that will provide with you the right balance of taste and health, and help you lose weight:

THESE ARE THE INGREDIENTS FOR THE SABUDANA KHICHDI RECIPE

1 cup sabudana (soaked)

1/2 cup moong daal (soaked for at least 1.5 hours)

1 to 2 boiled potatoes (chopped in small cubes)

1/4 cup roasted peanuts

1 tsp jeera

1 red chilli

1 tsp black pepper

Salt according to taste

1 to 2 tbsp ghee

Lemon juice to taste

HERE’S HOW YOU CAN PREPARE SABUDANA KHICHDI

Step 1: Start by heating ghee in a kadhai and add jeera and red chilli to it.

Step 2: Fry the mixture until the jeera seeds crackle and then add boiled potatoes to it, followed by salt and black pepper.

Step 3: Add the soaked moong dal to the mixture and cook until it softens.

Step 4: Add the soaked sabudana to the mixture and cook it well for 5 minutes.

Step 5: Add the roasted peanuts and lemon juice to the mix and stir the mixture for at least 2-3 minutes before serving.

Have this low-calorie dish that strikes the perfect balance between health and taste!

(This story was originally published on HealthShots.Com)