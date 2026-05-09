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Mango Coconut Chia Pudding: Try This Guilt-Free High Protein Summer Dessert With No Added Sugar At Home

Enjoy a delicious Mango Coconut Chia Pudding, the perfect guilt free summer desserts choice. This refined sugar free mango dessert is easy and healthy!

Updated on: May 09, 2026 11:51 am IST
By Saborni Saha
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Summer is here, and mangoes are available all across the markets. Apart from having a mango every day or maybe two, why don’t you try this mango coconut chia pudding to pause your craving for ‘something sweet’? Finding a balance between satisfying your sweet tooth and maintaining a healthy lifestyle can be challenging. However, mango coconut chia pudding can be the ultimate time-saving solution for those seeking a refreshing, guilt-free summer dessert option. The secret of this recipe is to mix the tropical allure of ripe mangoes with the creamy richness of coconut milk, creating a dish that can even replace any traditional sweet. Unlike sugary pastries, this pudding is one of those low-calorie mango dessert ideas that turns out to be light yet filling.

Mango Coconut Chia Pudding(Freepik)

So, what do you get from this one bowl of pudding? There are protein-rich chia seeds, which add a creamy texture and sustained energy. Mangoes have the required fiber you are looking for, and the healthy fats from coconut milk ensure you stay full longer. Whether enjoyed as a breakfast or a post-dinner snack, this clean-eating mango dessert recipe offers the goodness of mango, coconut, and chia seeds in every spoonful.

Differences Between Mango Coconut Chia Pudding And Regular Pudding

This mango coconut chia pudding is more like a cooling agent against the sweltering sun while providing a dense profile of omega-3 fatty acids and antioxidants. For those managing blood sugar levels, it's one of the most reliable mango recipes because the fiber in chia seeds helps slow down glucose absorption.

This mango coconut chia pudding is the perfect summer treat to stay cool without losing fitness goals. You get rid of that sweet craving while nourishing your body with this no-added-sugar mango recipe. One thing you need to keep in mind is that, though a nutrient-dense treat, it should be eaten in moderation by fitness enthusiasts to maintain a balanced diet.

FAQs

1. Can I use frozen mango for the mango coconut chia pudding recipe?Yes, frozen mango works well for no sugar mango desserts; just thaw and puree it before mixing with chia.

2. Is this mango coconut chia pudding suitable for a keto diet?By using low-fat coconut milk and minimizing jaggery, it becomes a great simple low carb mango dessert option.

3. How long does the pudding stay fresh?You can store this mango coconut chia pudding in the fridge for 3-4 days, making it perfect for meal prep.

 
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