Sandesh is and will remain a Bengali's favourite sweet forever after a full-on petpujo on Bengali New Year. Poila Baishakh celebration at any Bengali household translates into a never-ending menu with tonnes of traditional food and sweets, plus the giggles and memorable reunion with all the family members.

Poila Baishakh Special Sandesh Recipe(Adobe Stock)

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Now, about the goodness of this melt-in-your-mouth Sandesh apart from its cultural value addition. Sandesh, made of cottage cheese with jaggery, cardamom powder, ground pistachio and cashew nuts, brings in certain health benefits.

Homemade, sugar-free sandesh is a nutritious Bengali dessert made from fresh chenna (cottage cheese). Its protein-packed goodness comes with low-calorie and calcium-rich alternatives. By eliminating refined sugar and adding natural sweeteners, these homemade Sandesh can contribute to managing blood sugar levels and improving bone density.

How To Make Bengali Homemade Sandesh: A Protein-Rich Recipe To Follow

Healthy Bengali no-sugar sandesh is made from fresh paneer and is high in protein. Its protein content aids muscle repair, tissue growth, and natural body nourishment. This paneer-based sandesh contains calcium, which strengthens bones and maintains dental health. It has fewer calories and fat than sugary sweets, helping with weight loss and fitness. The light texture makes it easy to digest, avoiding the heaviness and discomfort of ghee-based overfried desserts.

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{{^usCountry}} Simple and quick preparation preserves freshness and most nutrients. It provides sustained energy due to its balanced protein, minimal sugar, and healthy ingredients. Ingredients for Your Homemade Sandesh 1 Litre full-fat milk (to yield fresh chenna )

2 tbsp lemon juice or vinegar (for curdling)

1/2 cup jaggery powder (Nolen Gur or organic palm jaggery)

1/4 cup finely ground Pistachios and Cashew (Kaju) powder

1/2 tsp cardamom powder

1 tsp Ghee (for smooth kneading)

Sliced almonds, pistachios, and cashews for garnish Step-by-Step Guide for Homemade Bengali Sandesh Recipe Bring the milk to a boil, then slowly add lemon juice. Once the milk curdles completely, strain it through a muslin cloth.

Rinse the curd under cold water to remove acidity and hang the cloth for 30 minutes until the water drains.

Transfer the dry chenna to a wide plate. Add a touch of ghee and use the base of your palm to knead it for 7–10 minutes. It must become smooth and non-gritty.

Mix in your jaggery powder, cardamom powder, and the ground pistachio-cashew blend. Jaggery will give it an earthy hue.

Place the mixture in a non-stick pan over the lowest heat possible. Stir continuously for 5–8 minutes. The goal is to cook off excess moisture without letting the chenna turn grainy. Make sure the jaggery does not overheat.

Once the mixture leaves the sides of the pan, let it cool slightly. Shape into small discs or use traditional wooden moulds.

Press a sliced almond or pistachio into the centre of each piece and refrigerate before serving. Bengali Sandesh Recipe: Nutritional Value Of This Homemade Traditional Dessert {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Simple and quick preparation preserves freshness and most nutrients. It provides sustained energy due to its balanced protein, minimal sugar, and healthy ingredients. Ingredients for Your Homemade Sandesh 1 Litre full-fat milk (to yield fresh chenna )

2 tbsp lemon juice or vinegar (for curdling)

1/2 cup jaggery powder (Nolen Gur or organic palm jaggery)

1/4 cup finely ground Pistachios and Cashew (Kaju) powder

1/2 tsp cardamom powder

1 tsp Ghee (for smooth kneading)

Sliced almonds, pistachios, and cashews for garnish Step-by-Step Guide for Homemade Bengali Sandesh Recipe Bring the milk to a boil, then slowly add lemon juice. Once the milk curdles completely, strain it through a muslin cloth.

Rinse the curd under cold water to remove acidity and hang the cloth for 30 minutes until the water drains.

Transfer the dry chenna to a wide plate. Add a touch of ghee and use the base of your palm to knead it for 7–10 minutes. It must become smooth and non-gritty.

Mix in your jaggery powder, cardamom powder, and the ground pistachio-cashew blend. Jaggery will give it an earthy hue.

Place the mixture in a non-stick pan over the lowest heat possible. Stir continuously for 5–8 minutes. The goal is to cook off excess moisture without letting the chenna turn grainy. Make sure the jaggery does not overheat.

Once the mixture leaves the sides of the pan, let it cool slightly. Shape into small discs or use traditional wooden moulds.

Press a sliced almond or pistachio into the centre of each piece and refrigerate before serving. Bengali Sandesh Recipe: Nutritional Value Of This Homemade Traditional Dessert {{/usCountry}}

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Homemade sandesh for Bengali New Year celebrations provides high-quality protein for muscle repair and essential minerals for bone health. By opting for jaggery powder instead of refined sugar, the dish gains iron and antioxidants, making it a smarter choice for fitness enthusiasts while meeting daily micronutrient goals effectively. Nutrients Amount (Approx. per 100g) Source of the Nutrients Protein 18.5 g Fresh Chenna (Milk Solids) and Ground Nuts Healthy Fats 14.2 g Cashews, Pistachios, and Almonds Carbohydrates 22.0 g Natural Lactose in Milk and Jaggery Powder Calcium 450 mg Full-fat Milk (Main component of Chenna) Iron 2.8 mg Organic Jaggery Powder and Pistachios Magnesium 85 mg Ground Cashew (Kaju) Powder Vitamin E 1.5 mg Sliced Almonds and Pistachios

5 Tips to Make Homemade Sandesh Healthier

Opt for organic jaggery powder to avoid impurities and benefit from its natural mineral content.

Increase the ratio of ground nuts like almonds and pistachios to add more fibre and healthy fats.

For fitness enthusiasts, eating in moderation is mandatory; stick to one or two pieces to manage caloric intake.

If you are strictly monitoring fat, use toned milk, though the chenna will be slightly less creamy.

Keep the flame low to prevent the jaggery from turning bitter and to preserve the delicate milk proteins.

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Bengali sandesh is a tradition wrapped in a modern twist, with no added sugar and the addition of jaggery makes it healthier. A full meal, including rice, fritters, Dal, Gandhoraj lebu, Bengali curry, Shorse ilish, mutton kosha and then the dessert menu with this homemade sandesh makes your cheat day worthwhile.

FAQs

1. Why is jaggery used instead of sugar in this healthy sandesh recipe? Jaggery is unrefined and contains essential minerals like iron, making it a much healthier alternative to processed white sugar.

2. Is this Sandesh suitable for someone on a high-protein diet? Yes, since it is made primarily from chenna (milk solids) and nuts, it provides a significant amount of dairy protein.

3. How long does this homemade Sandesh stay fresh? Since this sandesh contains fresh dairy and no preservatives, it is best consumed within 2 to 3 days when stored in a refrigerator.

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