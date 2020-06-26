e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 26, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Health / Pregnant women are at higher risk of severe Covid-19, says CDC

Pregnant women are at higher risk of severe Covid-19, says CDC

The CDC is adding pregnancy to the list of health conditions that make Covid-19 patients more likely to suffer severe complications.

health Updated: Jun 26, 2020 14:02 IST
Bloomberg | Posted by Saumya Sharma
Bloomberg | Posted by Saumya Sharma
Pregnant women with Covid-19 are at higher risk for being hospitalised and ending up in an intensive-care unit. (Representational Image)
Pregnant women with Covid-19 are at higher risk for being hospitalised and ending up in an intensive-care unit. (Representational Image)(Unsplash)
         

Pregnant women with Covid-19 are at higher risk for being hospitalised and ending up in an intensive-care unit than women who aren’t pregnant, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said.

The CDC is adding pregnancy to the list of health conditions that make Covid-19 patients more likely to suffer severe complications. A study by the agency found pregnant women were 5.4 times more likely to be hospitalised, 1.5 times more likely to be admitted to the ICU and 1.7 times more likely to receive mechanical ventilation. Pregnant women didn’t have a higher risk of death, according to the CDC’s findings.

As with the general population, Black and Hispanic pregnant women were disproportionately impacted.

The CDC said pregnant women might have a lower threshold for being admitted to the hospital. But ICU admission and use of mechanical ventilation are “distinct proxies for illness severity.”

Director Robert Redfield said on a call with reporters that the CDC recommends anyone at higher risk for Covid-19 complications limit contact with others as much as possible.

“We think it’s important to get the information out there that pregnant women need to take precautions,” Dana Meaney-Delman, CDC’s Covid-19 deputy incident manager, said.

The agency wasn’t able to assess the effects of the virus on the foetuses or babies born to those women since the pandemic hasn’t gone on long enough, but she said she “wouldn’t be surprised” if they are at higher risk for preterm birth.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

tags
top news
CRPF personnel, child killed in terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Anantnag
CRPF personnel, child killed in terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Anantnag
China trying to foist war-like situation along LAC, says India
China trying to foist war-like situation along LAC, says India
‘Plasma therapy helping moderate Covid-19 patients stabilise’: Delhi CM
‘Plasma therapy helping moderate Covid-19 patients stabilise’: Delhi CM
India registers highest single-day Covid-19 cases, record recoveries
India registers highest single-day Covid-19 cases, record recoveries
Raids on Kamal Nath’s nephew Ratul Puri in Rs 787 crore bank fraud
Raids on Kamal Nath’s nephew Ratul Puri in Rs 787 crore bank fraud
‘Am Indira Gandhi’s grand-daughter’: Priyanka dares UP govt to act against her
‘Am Indira Gandhi’s grand-daughter’: Priyanka dares UP govt to act against her
Two boys changed the result of 2005 India series : Inzamam
Two boys changed the result of 2005 India series : Inzamam
‘Covid-19 a disease, not a crime’: Akhilesh Yadav slams CM Yogi Adityanath
‘Covid-19 a disease, not a crime’: Akhilesh Yadav slams CM Yogi Adityanath
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases State TallyCovid-19 Cases IndiaAtma Nirbhar UP Rojgar AbhiyanCOVID -19 RecoveryLAC

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In