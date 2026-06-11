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Quick Sprouted Moong Paneer Salad With A Zesty Lemon Tahini Dressing, A Protein-Rich Weight Loss Lunch For Busy Days

Looking for a healthy meal? Sprouted moong paneer salad adds a fresher lunch option to your busy days with protein, fibre, and a lemon tahini dressing.

Updated on: Jun 11, 2026 01:47 pm IST
By Saborni Saha
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Salads have a different fanbase. Some find it boring, while fitness enthusiasts love to have a bowlful of salad. How about adding some crunch and flavour to the bowl? This easy sprouted moong paneer salad can be your go-to when in search of a healthy option to start your day.

Sprouted Moong Paneer Salad(Freepik)

Made with moong bean sprouts, paneer cubes, chopped veggies, and a tangy lemon tahini dressing, this salad will be light and full of flavour. Not just that, this salad bowl comes together in minutes. With this naturally gluten-free option, you can keep your weight in control no matter how much you eat.

Do you know that moong dal sprouts are a 'wonder food' to add to your daily diet? Owing to their rich nutrients, fibre, Vitamin B, Vitamin C and K, and lower amount of calories, sprouted moong beans are considered super healthy. Also, sprouted moong dal has antioxidants and raises oxygen levels, which help the body get rid of toxins. Additionally, sprouting raises the amount of minerals and vitamins, such as vitamin D.

The exact nutrient content changes with paneer type, tahini quantity, optional toppings, and salt. The macronutrient values below are the supplied figures. The micronutrient ranges are practical estimates for one serving.

NutrientApproximate Amount Per ServingMain Sources in the Salad
Calories240.4 kcalSprouted moong, paneer, and tahini
Protein21.9 gPaneer, sprouted moong, and tahini
Carbohydrates11.2 gSprouted moong, tomato, onion, capsicum, and optional pomegranate
Total fats12 gPaneer and tahini
Dietary fibreApproximately 3–5 gSprouted moong, vegetables, tahini, and optional pomegranate
CalciumApproximately 250–350 mgPaneer and tahini
IronApproximately 1.5–2.5 mgSprouted moong, tahini, coriander, and vegetables
MagnesiumApproximately 45–75 mgSprouted moong and tahini
PhosphorusApproximately 250–350 mgPaneer, sprouted moong, and tahini
PotassiumApproximately 350–550 mgSprouted moong, tomato, onion, capsicum, and coriander
ZincApproximately 1.5–2.5 mgPaneer, sprouted moong, and tahini
SodiumVariable according to seasoningPaneer, chaat masala, black salt, or regular salt
Vitamin CApproximately 20–40 mgLemon juice, tomato, capsicum, green chillies, and coriander
Folate or vitamin B9Approximately 50–100 mcgSprouted moong, coriander, capsicum, and tomato
Vitamin AApproximately 80–180 mcg RAECapsicum, tomato, coriander, and green chillies
Vitamin KApproximately 15–45 mcgCoriander and vegetables
Vitamin B12Approximately 0.3–0.8 mcgPaneer
Vitamin EApproximately 0.5–1.5 mgTahini and vegetables

This sprouted moong paneer salad gives busy days a fresher lunch option with protein, vegetables, and a bright lemon tahini dressing. With cooked chilled sprouts prepared ahead, you can assemble the bowl quickly and adjust seasoning easily.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. Can the salad be prepared ahead?You can refrigerate the components separately, then add the dressing shortly before serving to preserve the vegetables’ texture and freshness.

2. Can paneer be replaced?Yes, you can. Instead of paneer, you can use firm tofu for this sprouted moong salad recipe.3. Is the salad completely no-cook?It becomes no-cook when thoroughly cooked chilled sprouts are prepared earlier; raw sprouts should not be used as the default.

 
healthy food healthy diet healthy recipes weight loss diet weight loss fitness goal
Explore Lifestyle stories on Fashion,Health, Relationships, Festivals, Travel, recipe Fitness and Happy Eid 2026 Wishes. Get expert tips, trending updates, and practical ideas to improve your daily routine on Hindustan Times.
Explore Lifestyle stories on Fashion,Health, Relationships, Festivals, Travel, recipe Fitness and Happy Eid 2026 Wishes. Get expert tips, trending updates, and practical ideas to improve your daily routine on Hindustan Times.
Home / Lifestyle / Quick Sprouted Moong Paneer Salad With A Zesty Lemon Tahini Dressing, A Protein-Rich Weight Loss Lunch For Busy Days
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