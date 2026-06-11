Quick Sprouted Moong Paneer Salad With A Zesty Lemon Tahini Dressing, A Protein-Rich Weight Loss Lunch For Busy Days

Salads have a different fanbase. Some find it boring, while fitness enthusiasts love to have a bowlful of salad. How about adding some crunch and flavour to the bowl? This easy sprouted moong paneer salad can be your go-to when in search of a healthy option to start your day.

Sprouted Moong Paneer Salad(Freepik)

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Made with moong bean sprouts, paneer cubes, chopped veggies, and a tangy lemon tahini dressing, this salad will be light and full of flavour. Not just that, this salad bowl comes together in minutes. With this naturally gluten-free option, you can keep your weight in control no matter how much you eat.

Do you know that moong dal sprouts are a 'wonder food' to add to your daily diet? Owing to their rich nutrients, fibre, Vitamin B, Vitamin C and K, and lower amount of calories, sprouted moong beans are considered super healthy. Also, sprouted moong dal has antioxidants and raises oxygen levels, which help the body get rid of toxins. Additionally, sprouting raises the amount of minerals and vitamins, such as vitamin D.

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{{^usCountry}} Paneer is another gem present in this dish. You can find a lot of nutrients present in paneer. Vitamins A, E, D, C, K, thiamin, riboflavin, niacin, pantothenic acid, vitamin B6, biotin, vitamin B9, folate, vitamin B12, and minerals like calcium, phosphorus, potassium, magnesium, fluoride, zinc, sodium, iron, copper, manganese, and selenium. Paneer also contains antioxidants that helps the body's immune system as well as bone density. Additionally, the zesty lemon tahini dressing brings in the touch of vitamin C to the bowl. A Comparison Between Sprouted Moong Paneer Salad vs Regular Sprout Salad Feature Sprouted Moong Paneer Salad With Lemon Tahini Dressing Regular Sprout Salad Main protein sources Sprouted moong, paneer, and tahini Primarily sprouts Texture Creamy paneer, crunchy vegetables, and tahini dressing Mostly crunchy and light Flavour profile Tangy, nutty, mildly spicy, and savoury Usually tangy and lightly spiced Dressing Lemon tahini dressing with garlic and cumin Lemon juice, salt, or a basic seasoning mix Richness Quite rich because of paneer and tahini Lighter and simpler Meal suitability Good for a healthy lunch Suitable as a side dish or lighter snack Customisation Capsicum, pomegranate, chilli flakes, coriander, and optional seared paneer Onion, tomato, lemon juice, and herbs Preparation style Previously cooked sprouts and paneer can just stay fresh Usually assembled with plain sprouts and chopped vegetables Protein content 21.9 g per serving Usually lower Weight-loss meal planning A measured portion can work as a complete lunch Often needs an additional protein source for a fuller meal Quick Recipe Overview Preparation time: 12 minutes

Cooking time: 5 minutes

Servings: 1 filling lunch bowl

Difficulty level: Easy

Recipe type: Vegetarian, protein-rich lunch Ingredients For the salad Moong dal: 50 g (dry weight), soaked overnight, sprouted, thoroughly cooked, and chilled

Paneer: 100 g, chopped into small cubes

Tomato: 50 g, finely chopped

Onion: 50 g, finely chopped

Capsicum: 30 g, chopped

Green chillies: 2, finely chopped

Fresh coriander leaves: 1 to 2 tablespoons, finely chopped

Pomegranate arils: 2 tablespoons

Chaat masala powder: 1.5 teaspoons

Black salt or regular salt: As per taste For lemon tahini dressing Tahini: 2 teaspoons

Lemon juice: 2 teaspoons

Garlic: 1 small clove, finely minced

Roasted cumin powder: ¼ teaspoon

Black pepper: ¼ teaspoon

Chilli flakes: ¼ teaspoon

Warm water: 1 to 2 teaspoons, added gradually for a pourable consistency

Oil: 1 teaspoon for lightly searing the paneer cubes Step-by-Step Recipe Guide Use thoroughly cooked and chilled moong sprouts prepared earlier for a genuine no-cook assembly. When the sprouts have not been cooked beforehand, steam them until properly cooked while retaining a pleasant texture. Drain excess water and let them cool completely.

Keep the paneer cubes fresh for the quickest version. For a lightly crisp texture, heat 1 teaspoon of oil in a non-stick pan and sear the cubes until the edges turn golden. Let them cool before adding them to the salad.

Add tahini, lemon juice, minced garlic, roasted cumin powder, black pepper, chilli flakes, and a small pinch of salt to a bowl. Whisk in warm water gradually until the dressing becomes smooth and easy to drizzle.

Add the cooked chilled sprouts, paneer, tomato, onion, green chillies, capsicum, and coriander leaves to a large mixing bowl.

Sprinkle chaat masala and a small amount of black salt or regular salt over the vegetables.

Pour the lemon tahini dressing over the salad and toss gently until every ingredient is evenly coated.

Adding a small amount of olive oil to the salad can make it naturally filled with more good fats

Add pomegranate arils for a mildly sweet contrast when desired. Serve immediately or refrigerate briefly before serving. Tips To Make This Sprouted Moong Salad Healthier You can skip the use of oil in this salad recipe to make it healthier.

Sprouted moong must be cooked properly before adding them to the salad.

You can consider adding more vegetables to the salad to increase the amount of fibre and minerals in it.

Try to control the usage of salt seasoning in this sprouted moong salad recipe so that your weight loss goals remain intact.

Control the portion of tahini used in the recipe to minimize the calorie count of the entire salad bowl. Sprouted Moong Paneer Salad: Detailed Nutritional Profile {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Paneer is another gem present in this dish. You can find a lot of nutrients present in paneer. Vitamins A, E, D, C, K, thiamin, riboflavin, niacin, pantothenic acid, vitamin B6, biotin, vitamin B9, folate, vitamin B12, and minerals like calcium, phosphorus, potassium, magnesium, fluoride, zinc, sodium, iron, copper, manganese, and selenium. Paneer also contains antioxidants that helps the body's immune system as well as bone density. Additionally, the zesty lemon tahini dressing brings in the touch of vitamin C to the bowl. A Comparison Between Sprouted Moong Paneer Salad vs Regular Sprout Salad Feature Sprouted Moong Paneer Salad With Lemon Tahini Dressing Regular Sprout Salad Main protein sources Sprouted moong, paneer, and tahini Primarily sprouts Texture Creamy paneer, crunchy vegetables, and tahini dressing Mostly crunchy and light Flavour profile Tangy, nutty, mildly spicy, and savoury Usually tangy and lightly spiced Dressing Lemon tahini dressing with garlic and cumin Lemon juice, salt, or a basic seasoning mix Richness Quite rich because of paneer and tahini Lighter and simpler Meal suitability Good for a healthy lunch Suitable as a side dish or lighter snack Customisation Capsicum, pomegranate, chilli flakes, coriander, and optional seared paneer Onion, tomato, lemon juice, and herbs Preparation style Previously cooked sprouts and paneer can just stay fresh Usually assembled with plain sprouts and chopped vegetables Protein content 21.9 g per serving Usually lower Weight-loss meal planning A measured portion can work as a complete lunch Often needs an additional protein source for a fuller meal Quick Recipe Overview Preparation time: 12 minutes

Cooking time: 5 minutes

Servings: 1 filling lunch bowl

Difficulty level: Easy

Recipe type: Vegetarian, protein-rich lunch Ingredients For the salad Moong dal: 50 g (dry weight), soaked overnight, sprouted, thoroughly cooked, and chilled

Paneer: 100 g, chopped into small cubes

Tomato: 50 g, finely chopped

Onion: 50 g, finely chopped

Capsicum: 30 g, chopped

Green chillies: 2, finely chopped

Fresh coriander leaves: 1 to 2 tablespoons, finely chopped

Pomegranate arils: 2 tablespoons

Chaat masala powder: 1.5 teaspoons

Black salt or regular salt: As per taste For lemon tahini dressing Tahini: 2 teaspoons

Lemon juice: 2 teaspoons

Garlic: 1 small clove, finely minced

Roasted cumin powder: ¼ teaspoon

Black pepper: ¼ teaspoon

Chilli flakes: ¼ teaspoon

Warm water: 1 to 2 teaspoons, added gradually for a pourable consistency

Oil: 1 teaspoon for lightly searing the paneer cubes Step-by-Step Recipe Guide Use thoroughly cooked and chilled moong sprouts prepared earlier for a genuine no-cook assembly. When the sprouts have not been cooked beforehand, steam them until properly cooked while retaining a pleasant texture. Drain excess water and let them cool completely.

Keep the paneer cubes fresh for the quickest version. For a lightly crisp texture, heat 1 teaspoon of oil in a non-stick pan and sear the cubes until the edges turn golden. Let them cool before adding them to the salad.

Add tahini, lemon juice, minced garlic, roasted cumin powder, black pepper, chilli flakes, and a small pinch of salt to a bowl. Whisk in warm water gradually until the dressing becomes smooth and easy to drizzle.

Add the cooked chilled sprouts, paneer, tomato, onion, green chillies, capsicum, and coriander leaves to a large mixing bowl.

Sprinkle chaat masala and a small amount of black salt or regular salt over the vegetables.

Pour the lemon tahini dressing over the salad and toss gently until every ingredient is evenly coated.

Adding a small amount of olive oil to the salad can make it naturally filled with more good fats

Add pomegranate arils for a mildly sweet contrast when desired. Serve immediately or refrigerate briefly before serving. Tips To Make This Sprouted Moong Salad Healthier You can skip the use of oil in this salad recipe to make it healthier.

Sprouted moong must be cooked properly before adding them to the salad.

You can consider adding more vegetables to the salad to increase the amount of fibre and minerals in it.

Try to control the usage of salt seasoning in this sprouted moong salad recipe so that your weight loss goals remain intact.

Control the portion of tahini used in the recipe to minimize the calorie count of the entire salad bowl. Sprouted Moong Paneer Salad: Detailed Nutritional Profile {{/usCountry}}

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The exact nutrient content changes with paneer type, tahini quantity, optional toppings, and salt. The macronutrient values below are the supplied figures. The micronutrient ranges are practical estimates for one serving. Nutrient Approximate Amount Per Serving Main Sources in the Salad Calories 240.4 kcal Sprouted moong, paneer, and tahini Protein 21.9 g Paneer, sprouted moong, and tahini Carbohydrates 11.2 g Sprouted moong, tomato, onion, capsicum, and optional pomegranate Total fats 12 g Paneer and tahini Dietary fibre Approximately 3–5 g Sprouted moong, vegetables, tahini, and optional pomegranate Calcium Approximately 250–350 mg Paneer and tahini Iron Approximately 1.5–2.5 mg Sprouted moong, tahini, coriander, and vegetables Magnesium Approximately 45–75 mg Sprouted moong and tahini Phosphorus Approximately 250–350 mg Paneer, sprouted moong, and tahini Potassium Approximately 350–550 mg Sprouted moong, tomato, onion, capsicum, and coriander Zinc Approximately 1.5–2.5 mg Paneer, sprouted moong, and tahini Sodium Variable according to seasoning Paneer, chaat masala, black salt, or regular salt Vitamin C Approximately 20–40 mg Lemon juice, tomato, capsicum, green chillies, and coriander Folate or vitamin B9 Approximately 50–100 mcg Sprouted moong, coriander, capsicum, and tomato Vitamin A Approximately 80–180 mcg RAE Capsicum, tomato, coriander, and green chillies Vitamin K Approximately 15–45 mcg Coriander and vegetables Vitamin B12 Approximately 0.3–0.8 mcg Paneer Vitamin E Approximately 0.5–1.5 mg Tahini and vegetables

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This sprouted moong paneer salad gives busy days a fresher lunch option with protein, vegetables, and a bright lemon tahini dressing. With cooked chilled sprouts prepared ahead, you can assemble the bowl quickly and adjust seasoning easily.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. Can the salad be prepared ahead?You can refrigerate the components separately, then add the dressing shortly before serving to preserve the vegetables’ texture and freshness.

2. Can paneer be replaced?Yes, you can. Instead of paneer, you can use firm tofu for this sprouted moong salad recipe.3. Is the salad completely no-cook?It becomes no-cook when thoroughly cooked chilled sprouts are prepared earlier; raw sprouts should not be used as the default.

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