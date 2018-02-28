Sunny side up: Here’s how to stay positive and move ahead in life

We cannot control what happens to us, but we can choose how to react and deal with the curveballs life throws our way. Be it in personal or professional life, maintaining a positive outlook is important. De-clutter and focus on solutions and not the problems, say experts.

Here are some useful tips to stay positive:

*De-clutter: Yes, it’s an overthrown advice but it is de-cluttering that’s the core foundation of success at work.

* Having a small green space: Place gardenia at your work station.

* Create a positive group support around you. A positive group support is important to help each other through difficult times. Surrounding your positive people will help you stay positive in a negative situation. Keep distance from toxic people and perpetual whiners at work who try and pull you down.

* Adjust focus in life: You should train your body and mind. This will happen with exercise. Through exercise we release those natural endorphins in our brain that make us feel better. Exercise has physical as well as mental and emotional benefits. It will boost your self-esteem for having the discipline to exercise. It is an excellent way to reduce negative thoughts from your mind.

* Focus on solutions and not problems: Where and how you focus your attention determines your emotional state. When you zero in on the problems you are facing, you create negative emotions and stress. When you shift your focus towards actions that can improve your circumstances, you will create sense of self-efficacy that yields positive emotions and reduces stress.

– Inputs from tarot and angel card reader Nitika Duggal, and tarot card reader Madhu Kotiya

