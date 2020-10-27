Tackle all your skin woes with these 4 amazing masoor dal face packs

health

Updated: Oct 27, 2020, 15:48 IST

When we think of healthy skin, all that comes to mind is a face free of pimples. And of course, what’s better than a peachy glow? What if we tell you that there’s an ingredient that can give you the skin of your dreams? Well, we already know most of our skin troubles can be tackled with kitchen ingredients. And this time around, we are shining the spotlight on masoor dal!

Not only does this lentil offer excellent health benefits, but it can also sort out most of your skin troubles. Rich in essential nutrients and vitamins, masoor dal can be applied topically in the form of face packs to improve your skin texture. You see, it works as an excellent exfoliator and removes dead skin cells, giving us glowing skin. Along with dead skin cells, it also removes dust and grime, which can give way to pimples. All in all, it reduces breakouts, and gives you soft and supple skin.

HERE ARE 4 MASOOR DAL-BASED FACE MASKS YOU CAN TRY FOR PERFECT SKIN:

1. MASOOR DAAL AND MILK

If you’re dealing with dry skin, this face pack will properly moisturise your skin. Soak one tablespoon of masoor daal in two tablespoons of milk. Let it rest overnight and grind to a paste. Apply it all over your face, and wait for it to dry before washing it off with lukewarm water.

2. MASOOR DAAL, MULTANI MITTI AND HONEY

For those who want soft and smooth skin, this mask ensures that your skin stays clean and free of breakouts. Masoor dal is excellent for exfoliating, while multani mitti is perfect for cleansing. On the other hand, honey is known to moisturise the skin. Soak masoor dal overnight, and grind to make a paste in the morning. To this paste, add multani mitti and honey.

3. MASOOR DAL AND COCONUT OIL

This face mask packs a punch with deep nourishment for your skin. The masoor dal clears the dead skin cells, giving your skin a healthy glow. The coconut oil moisturises the skin deeply. Take one teaspoon of masoor dal paste, and add one teaspoon of coconut oil to it. To make this mask more effective, massage it on your face in circular motion for 10 minutes, before letting it rest for 10 minutes. Wash your face with a mild soap.

4. MASOOR DAAL, TURMERIC, LEMON

Troubled with tanning? Well, this is the ultimate solution to get rid of all that tan and achieve glowing skin. Masoor dal works as an exfoliant, while turmeric gives a golden glow to the skin, and then of course, lemon works on the tan. Mixed together, these ingredients make for a powerful anti-tan remedy. Mix one teaspoon of masoor daal with a pinch of turmeric. Add half a teaspoon of lemon juice to this mix. Apply it all over the face, and let it rest for 15 minutes before washing it off with lukewarm water.

So ladies, make a masoor dal face pack a part of your skincare routine today!

(This story was originally published on HealthShots.com)