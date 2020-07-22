e-paper
The return of the face mask: Austria reintroduces masks in supermarkets, banks

Austria went into lockdown early in its outbreak in mid-March and began loosening its restrictions a month later, even scrapping the requirement to wear face masks in shops and schools on June 15.

health Updated: Jul 22, 2020 15:24 IST
Reuters | Posted by Saumya Sharma
Vienna
Face masks are still required on public transport, in hospitals and pharmacies and at hairdressers.
Face masks are still required on public transport, in hospitals and pharmacies and at hairdressers. (Unsplash)
         

Austria is reintroducing a requirement that face masks be worn in supermarkets, banks and post offices because of an increase in coronavirus infections in recent weeks, Chancellor Sebastian Kurz said on Tuesday.

While the number of daily infections was regularly well under 50 in May and June, it has increased in the past three weeks - it was over 100 almost every other day this month.

“There are areas of daily life where one cannot choose whether one goes or not - the supermarket, the bank, the post office,” Kurz told a news conference. “We have therefore decided that we will make face masks compulsory again in supermarkets, in banks, in post offices.”

Clusters have recently emerged in and near Vienna as well as in the province of Upper Austria, which borders Germany and the Czech Republic. Several of those clusters are linked to churches, and Austria has reported an increase in cases imported from the Balkans, issuing travel warnings for countries there.

Kurz said tighter testing requirements would be introduced for arrivals from the Balkans, and restrictions would be introduced to reduce the size of religious services and force churches to close in the event of a positive coronavirus test.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

