What is the chikungunya virus death rate? Is it contagious? All questions answered as China faces outbreak

Authorities in China are fighting the mosquito-borne chikungunya virus using nets, spraying insecticide, and even deploying drones, according to the Associated Press. More than 7,000 cases of the virus were reported as of Wednesday, August 6, mostly in the southern Chinese manufacturing hub of Foshan, which is located about 105 miles from Hong Kong. Authorities have said that the number of new cases seems to be gradually dropping. A worker sprays insecticide at a public housing estate following reports of imported cases of Chikungunya in Hong Kong, China, August 7, 2025. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu(REUTERS)

Cesar Lopez-Camacho of the University of Oxford has said that this appears to be the largest chikungunya outbreak ever documented in China. The virus, transmitted by infected mosquitoes, can cause fever and joint pain.

“What makes this event notable is that chikungunya has never been established in mainland China before,” Lopez-Camacho said in a statement. “This suggests that most of the population had no preexisting immunity, making it easier for the virus to spread quickly.”

What is the chikungunya virus death rate?

Per Nature, the overall death rate for chikungunya virus is not very high, with approximately one in 1,000 cases resulting in death. Death rates, however, can be higher among vulnerable populations, such as newborns, infants, and the elderly, and those with pre-existing health conditions. Death rates have been estimated to be as high as 0.32% for normal-risk populations, and 15.34% for high-risk populations, in some studies, says the National Institutes of Health (NIH).

The Cleveland Clinic also confirms that death from the virus is rare. However, it adds that there have been cases where people have reported ongoing heart, eye or neurological symptoms even after recovering from the virus.

Is the chikungunya virus contagious?

The chikungunya virus does not spread from person-to-person, and is not spread through coughing, sneezing, or touching, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) says. “People can become infected with chikungunya virus when mosquitoes feed on another infected person and then bite them,” it adds.

The Cleveland Clinic confirms that the virus is not contagious, saying, “The virus spreads through mosquito bites, not from person to person through bodily fluids or contact. This means if you’re sick with chikungunya, you won’t pass it on to a caregiver or family member.”

What are the symptoms of chikungunya virus and is there any medication?

The CDC says that the symptoms of the virus, some of which most infected people will develop, commonly include fever and joint pain. Headache, muscle pain, joint swelling, or rashes are other possible symptoms.

The Cleveland Clinic says, “There’s no medication to treat chikungunya. Treatment focuses on managing your symptoms. Most people recover from the illness in about one week, but some have lasting joint pain.”