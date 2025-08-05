Chikungunya outbreak: China on high alert as Guangdong battles over 7,000 cases amid COVID like strict measures

China's Guangdong region has recorded more than 7,000 cases of a virus spread by mosquitoes since July, triggering actions similar to the Covid-19 outbreak. Chikungunya patients are required to remain in hospitals in Foshan City, which has been the most severely affected.. (Photo by Ludovic MARIN / AFP)(AFP)

Chikungunya patients are required to remain in hospitals in Foshan City, which has been the most severely affected. Mosquito nets are placed over the beds in these hospitals. They can only be released only after a week of treatment or a negative test.

The virus, which is spread by mosquito bites, produces fever and excruciating joint pain that can occasionally continue for years.

Despite being uncommon in China, Chikungunya epidemics are frequent in South and Southeast Asia as well as some regions of Africa.

Also Read: Legionnaires' disease cluster in NYC's Harlem prompts health warnings, 2 dead and 58 new cases reported

What is Chikungunya?

Chikungunya fever is a viral disease spread by the Aedes mosquito. It cannot be contracted by coming into close proximity with another individual. Although the disease is rarely fatal, it can cause crippling symptoms that endure for weeks.

According to the notification, anyone who purchase the drugs must give pharmacists their personal information and disclose any recent chikungunya symptoms or mosquito bites.

According to state-run news site Southcn.com on Tuesday, several health authorities in Foshan have imposed administrative fines on enterprises that failed to eliminate mosquito breeding grounds, like hotels and restaurants.

Chikungunya cases in China's Foshan

In addition to Foshan, cases have been detected in at least 12 additional cities in the southern Guangdong province. It reported 3,000 cases last week.

Hong Kong confirmed its first case on Monday -- a 12-year-old child who experienced joint pain, fever, and rash after traveling to Foshan in July.

“This is scary. The prolonged consequences sound very painful,” one user commented on Chinese social media platform Weibo.

US alerts travelers to China

In light of the epidemic, the US has advised visitors to China to travel with “increased caution”.

Guangdong province officials have pledged to take “decisive and forceful measures” to halt the disease's spread.

Several cities had imposed 14-day home quarantine on visitors from Foshan. However, the order was later withdrawn.