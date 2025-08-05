Legionnaires' disease cluster in NYC's Harlem prompts health warnings, 2 dead and 58 new cases reported

A cluster of Legionnaires’ disease cases that began in the Harlem neighborhood of New York City last week has resulted in two fatalities and diagnose of least 58 new cases since July 25, ABC News reported. Legionella bacteria-containing water vapor can cause Legionnaires' disease in humans.(X/@newyorkcitykopp)

The NYC authorities have not disclosed any information regarding the two deceased individuals.

Last week, the city health officials launched an inquiry after several cases of Legionnaire's disease were found in Harlem and advised residents to exercise caution.

According to officials, the department's mandated cleanup for the 11 cooling towers has been concluded, and preliminary examination findings indicate the presence of Legionella pneumophila, the bacteria that leads to Legionnaires' disease.

Residents and employees in the region who have flu-like symptoms, such as chills, muscle aches, cough, fever, or trouble breathing, are advised to get in touch with a healthcare professional.

Officials also cautioned that those who are more vulnerable, such as those 50 years of age and older, cigarette smokers, and those with weakened immune systems or chronic lung diseases, should seek medical attention immediately if they have symptoms.

What is Legionnaires’ disease?

According to health officials, the bacteria that causes Legionnaires' disease, a form of pneumonia, develops in warm water. Legionella bacteria-containing water vapor can cause Legionnaires' disease in humans.

Moreover, plumbing systems that provide an environment conducive to the growth of Legionella, such as cooling towers, humidifiers, hot water tanks, whirlpool spas, hot tubs and evaporative condensers of big air conditioning systems, may cause Legionnaires' disease.

The respiratory disease was named after an outbreak that took place during the Pennsylvania American Legion convention in July 1976 at the Bellevue-Stratford Hotel in Philadelphia. The bacterium that is thought to be the root of the disease can be discovered in soil and water.

Antibiotics are effective in treating legionnaires' disease, which is not contagious. Early treatment reduces the likelihood of disease-related complications.