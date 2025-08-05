Alert for US travelers: State Department to charge bond of up to $15,000, check key details here

The State Department has recommended that applicants for business and tourist visas post a bond of up to $15,000 to enter the United States, potentially making the process unaffordable for many. Consular officers will likely demand a $10,000 bond for adults and a $5,000 bond for children.(Unsplash)

The department announced Tuesday that it would begin a 12-month pilot program in which applicants for visas from nations with high overstay rates and inadequate internal document security controls may be asked to post $5,000, $10,000, or $15,000 in bonds. The notice will be published in the Federal Register.

US Visa: Bond for adults and kids

Two State Department sources familiar with the cable told Politico that although the cost might reach $15,000 per person, consular officers will likely demand a $10,000 bond for adults and a $5,000 bond for children.

While the Treasury Department will collect the bonds, travelers who leave the United States during the visa period and enter and exit at designated ports of entry will receive their money back, as per the report.

Moreover, impacted travelers will get 30 days from the date of visa issuance to enter the US.

The plan coincides with the Trump administration's tightening of visa application procedures. The State Department revealed last week that many candidates for visa renewals would now need to go through an additional in-person interview, which was previously not necessary. The agency is also suggesting that candidates for the Visa Diversity Lottery program possess current passports from their home nations.

What we know about pilot program?

According to a preview of the bond notice that was made public on the Federal Register website on Monday, the pilot program will be implemented within 15 days of its official publication and is required to guarantee that the U.S. government will not be held financially responsible in the event that a visitor violates the conditions of their visa.

“Aliens applying for visas as temporary visitors for business or pleasure and who are nationals of countries identified by the department as having high visa overstay rates, where screening and vetting information is deemed deficient, or offering citizenship by investment, if the alien obtained citizenship with no residency requirement, may be subject to the pilot program,” the notice stated.

Know who won't be impacted by new bond

A list of the impacted nations will be provided after once the policy is implemented.

The bond would not be applicable to nationals of nations that are part of the Visa Waiver Program, which permits up to 90 days of business or leisure travel. There are 42 countries in the program, most of which are in Europe, but there are also countries in Asia, the Middle East, and other places.

