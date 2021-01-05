Whatever your hair problems might be, these 5 DIY shampoos will solve them right away

health

Updated: Jan 05, 2021, 15:36 IST

Desperate times need desperate measures. And what can be more desperate than growing your hair? But if your hairy tale is going downhill then you must understand you won’t be able to turn it around with chemical-laden shampoos and conditioners. For that matter, the hair products you use could be the reason why you’re losing hair in the first place. Which is why you need to try a homemade shampoo.

But is it really possible to make shampoo at home? And do homemade shampoos really work? Well, believe it or not, we’ve got dermatologist-recommended DIY hair cleansers that can work like magic.

In fact, Dr Nivedita Dadu, renowned dermatologist and founder and chairman of Dr. Nivedita Dadu’s Dermatology Clinic has been so kind that she has shared with us not one, but five homemade shampoo recipes.

Also, read: Make this shikakai shampoo at home to get soft and shiny hair, naturally

1. DIY SHAMPOO FOR DANDRUFF

Take 1/2 cup of water and add 1/2 cup of castile vegetable-based liquid soap, 1 teaspoon light vegetable oil or glycerine, and a few drops of any essential oil. Combine the ingredients, mix well, and pour the mixture in a recycled shampoo bottle. This shampoo will eliminate oil, grime, dust, and dandruff from your hair.

2. HOMEMADE SHAMPOO TO PREVENT SPLIT-ENDS

Take a few tablespoons of baking soda in an empty container with a lid and top it off with hot water. Shake the mixture well. After a few minutes, apply ¼ cup of the mixture to wet hair, work it through the length of your hair using your fingers, and rinse it out.

Follow this with a basic rinse which contains: ½ cup of apple cider vinegar or fresh lemon juice and two cups of water. Work it through your wet hair and rinse with cool water. This homemade cleanser will leave your hair clean and shiny, while taming split-ends.

Also, read: It’s time to ditch chemical-rich dry shampoos and make one at home. Here’s how

3. SHAMPOO FOR DULL AND LIFELESS HAIR

This shampoo just needs 1 egg yolk , ½ teaspoon olive oil, and ¾ cup warm water. Right before you wash your hair with your homemade shampoo, beat the egg yolk until it’s frothy, add oil and beat again, then slowly add water while still beating it. Work the mixture through your wet hair, massaging it in with your fingers. Leave it in your hair for a few minutes then rinse it out with warm water. This homemade cleanser can make your hair healthy and shiny, while also stopping hair fall.

4. HOMEMADE SHAMPOO TO REDUCE HAIR FALL

To a stainless steel pan, add 1/4 cup distilled water, 1/4 cup liquid castile soap, 1/2 teaspoon jojoba oil, grapeseed or other light vegetable oil, 1 tbsp apple cider vinegar, 3 tbsp apple juice, and 6 finely-ground cloves. Heat all the ingredients together on low, until well combined. This should take about 30 seconds to one minute. Wet your hair with warm water and lather the shampoo well. Rinse with warm water. This will not just help to make your hair shiny, but also remove dust and dandruff.

Also, read: 4 disastrous things that happen when you wash your hair with hot water

5. HOMEMADE DRY SHAMPOO FOR OILY SCALP

Take 1/4 cup cornstarch or cocoa powder and 1 teaspoon of crushed lavender or other fragrant herb. Sprinkle enough of the mixture to cover all your hair, and comb it through. You can use an old spice bottle with a sprinkle top for even application. This dry shampoo recipe is a great treatment for oily scalp. It helps to absorb dirt and oil from the hair, without any water.

(This story was originally published on HealthShots)