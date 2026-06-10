...
...
Advertisement
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

Zero Oil Palak Cucumber Soup For Weight Loss: A Low-Calorie, High-Fiber Recipe for Fat Reduction and Better Digestion

Nutrient-rich zero oil palak cucumber soup for weight loss contributes for detox, metabolism boost, and healthy weight management.

Updated on: Jun 10, 2026 03:36 pm IST
By Saborni Saha
Prefer HT Prefer HT Prefer HT on Google
Advertisement

Looking for a healthy weight loss soup that is both light and nutrient-dense? Zero oil Spinach and cucumber soup that has been chilled is a healthy and refreshing soup great for the summer. It's easy to make and doesn't take long to cook. It's also a great way to eat vegetables. Spinach and cucumber soup that has been chilled is great for lunch during the week or as a fancy first course. This simple recipe for Spinach and Cucumber Soup only needs one pot and no cream or thickener. It still comes out smooth and comforting. It's naturally gluten-free and made with simple things you probably already have in your kitchen. Spinach is a low-calorie superfood that is mostly known for its iron content. Its protein content gives it most of its calories. Besides iron, it has a lot of fibre, calcium, potassium, magnesium, vitamin A, vitamin K, phosphorus, and folate. This nutritious vegetable soup is not only an oil-free soup recipe but also a filling soup for weight loss. Whether you are on a low-fat soup recipe plan, looking for a vegetarian weight loss soup, or following clean eating recipes, this recipe fits seamlessly into your lifestyle. With the right combination of ingredients, this homemade healthy soup helps in weight management.

Zero Oil Palak Cucumber Soup for Weight Loss(Freepik)

Spinach is high in fiber, keeping your sudden hunger pangs at bay so that you can avoid unhealthy snacking. Palak contains nutrients including iron, potassium, vitamin A, magnesium, and folate. Since these leafy greens have few calories, you can enjoy a higher amount of consumption without gaining weight. With its high water content, your body stays hydrated, and toxins are easily flushed out. Palak, enriched in antioxidants, vitamin C and flavonoids, may help reduce inflammation. The nutritional composition analysis of spinach shows that this leafy green holds antioxidant capacity, anti-inflammatory mechanisms, neuroprotective functions, anti-diabetic effects, hypolipidemic activity, anti-osteoporotic capabilities, and cardiovascular as well as gastrointestinal effects.

Zero Oil palak cucumber soup is a low-calorie soup recipe that combines taste with nutrition. It is a fiber-rich soup for weight loss, packed with vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants, supporting digestion, metabolism, and overall wellness.

FAQs

Q1: Can I make this soup in advance?Yes, it can be stored in the fridge for 2 days and reheated before serving.

Q2: Can I add other vegetables?Absolutely! Carrots, zucchini, or celery can boost fiber and flavor without adding calories.

Q3: Is it suitable for diabetics?Yes, it’s low-carb, low-sodium, and high in fiber, making it diabetic-friendly.

 
healthy recipes healthy food healthy diet weight loss diet weight loss
Are you a cricket buff? Participate in the HT Cricket Quiz daily and stand a chance to win an iPhone 15 & Boat Smartwatch. Click here to participate now.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
Are you a cricket buff? Participate in the HT Cricket Quiz daily and stand a chance to win an iPhone 15 & Boat Smartwatch. Click here to participate now.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
Home / health / Zero Oil Palak Cucumber Soup For Weight Loss: A Low-Calorie, High-Fiber Recipe for Fat Reduction and Better Digestion
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.