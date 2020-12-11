And they came out: Hollywood stars open up about identifying with LGBTQ+

hollywood

Juno star Elliot Page, earlier known as Ellen Page, took to social media recently to reveal that he identifies as transgender. While talking about it Page vouched that he would be contributing to the betterment of the transgender community. Much like Page, a number of Hollywood personalities came out this year. No doubt celebs talking openly about their sexuality and extending support, give hope and courage to those community to the LGBTQ community. Here’s taking a look at some of them and what they said while disclosing their sexuality:

Elliot Page

The Oscar-nominated actor revealed he identifies with LGBTQ recently via a social media post. “… I want to share with you that I am trans… I feel lucky to be writing this. To be here. To have arrived at this place in my life… I can’t begin to express how remarkable it feels to finally love who I am enough to pursue my authentic self…,” he wrote. Extending support to transgender community, the 33-year-old also mentioned, “To all trans people who deal with harassment, self-loathing, abuse and the threat of violence every day. I see you. I love you and I will do everything I can to change this world for the better.” Interestingly, back in 2014, Page had announced being gay.

Lili Reinhart

The Riverdale star came out as bisexual on her Instagram story in June. “Although I’ve never announced it publicly before, I am a proud bisexual woman,” wrote the 24-year-old. Along with this revelation, Reinhart also voiced her support to the LGBTQ community and even shared a poster for an ‘LGBTQ+ for #BlackLivesMatter’. In an interview to Nylon later, Reinhart spoke about being hesitant of coming out earlier. “I didn’t want to come out and talk about it because I felt that bisexuality was becoming a trend [among celebrities], but I’ve supported the LGBTQ community since I was a little tween, and it just felt organic,” she said.

Jameela Jamil

In February, the Good Place star faced backlash on social media after she was roped in as the judge for the TV show on drag ball culture titled Legendary. Many expressed discontent saying she isn’t a representative of the black LGBT community and should be replaced. Reacting to the criticism, Jamil revealed she is “queer” and issued a statement addressing her sexuality. She began by “Twitter is brutal” and also shared how she struggled to speak up because “it’s not easy within the south Asian community to be accepted” and that “it’s also scary as an actor to openly admit your sexuality, especially when you’re already a brown female in your thirties”. Talking to The Times, she later said, “I guess I’m bisexual, but also quite fancy everyone. I don’t know if that means that I’m pansexual.”

Rick Cosnett

In an Instagram video in February, the actor, known for his work in The Flash, The Vampire Diaries and Quantico, announced he is gay. The 37-year-old said in the video, “Hi everyone… Um, I’m gay and I just wanted everyone to know because I’ve made a promise to myself to live my truth every day and sometimes that is a really hard thing to do when you have all these subconscious things that you don’t even know about from childhood and society and from just life. There you go. I’m sure most of you probably knew anyway. And … um yeah. That’s actually all I wanted to say.”

Rosario Dawson

The 41-year-old actor, voice artiste, producer and activist opened up about her sexuality in February this year while explaining her 2018 video where she called out “fellow LGBTQ+ homies”. “People kept saying that I [came out] ... I didn’t do that. I mean, it’s not inaccurate, but I never did come out come out. I mean, I guess I am now,” she told Bustle. However, Dawson did not explain how she identifies and added that she “never had a relationship in that space, so it’s never felt like an authentic calling to me”.

Rebecca Black

The YouTuber and singer, who believes sexuality exists on a spectrum, opened up about her queer identity in April. While speaking with her co-hosts Jack Dodge and Amy Ordman in Dating Straight podcast, she shared breaking up with a woman, which actually made her come out publicly. “I made a conscious decision to not, like, ‘come out’. People started asking and I stopped not responding. I’m still in the process, it feels like.” The 23-year-old also mentioned that to her “the word ‘queer’ feels really nice”.

DJ Qualls

In the month of January, the 42-year-old actor-producer-model revealed he is gay. The actor, known for films Road Trip and The Core, wrote on Twitter, “It is 11:20pm. I just came out on stage at a @jimjefferies show in San Diego. Yep, I’m gay. Been gay this whole time. Tired of worrying about what people would think of me. Tired of worrying about what it would do to my career.”

Tinashe

The 27-year-old singer, songwriter, dancer, record producer and actor came out in August. She revealed being bisexual. “It’s not that I don’t like putting a label on it, but when you say you’re bisexual, a lot of people think...they just have a lack of understanding about what it is. And I tend to shy away from terms (I guess this is the theme of my life!) that make people want to categorize me or put me in a box. I don’t like that s**t. But — but — I can still give you a general sense of yeah, I’m bisexual. I’m somewhere on the spectrum. You know?,” the Save Room For Us singer told Gay Times.

Ben Aldridge

The British actor revealed he is a ‘proud’ member of the LGBTQ community in July. “I love the LGBTQ+ community and am incredibly proud and thankful to be a part of it. So much won. So much more to fight for,” the 35-year-old Alridge, who’s known for his work in Pennyworth and Fleabag, wrote on Instagram. He also said that the “journey to pride” had been “long one” for him. He also shared monochrome photos from Pride marches along with a short video where he is seen kissing a man on the cheek.

