Angelina Jolie resentful towards Brad Pitt for turning kids’ lives upside down: report

Updated: Nov 14, 2019 16:08 IST

It's been over three years since their split, but Angelina Jolie still has some angst against ex-husband Brad Pitt. Moreover, the Maleficent actor believes that Pitt turned her and the kids' lives "upside down."

"Angelina still has a lot of resentment toward Brad. She wants him to be held accountable because she feels he turned her and the children's lives upside down," Us Weekly quoted a source as saying.

The two had been together for over a decade before finally walked down the aisle in August 2014. However, they parted ways in September 2016. Furthermore, Jolie's bitter feelings towards him are also due to the fact that she can't move out of Los Angeles, where Pitt is based.

Earlier in Harper's Bazaar December/January issue, Jolie had expressed that she would "love to live abroad," but "right now, I'm having to base where their father chooses to live."

"Before the divorce, the entire family led a very nomadic existence, and that was because of Angie's restlessness," another insider told the outlet. The source added that Pitt wanted the kids to have stability while according to Jolie, they were "giving the children an idyllic childhood by exposing them to different countries, languages and experiences."

In October this year, a source close to Jolie claimed that she didn't want to marry the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood star in the first place. "She felt that Brad pressured her," the source had said. The former couple, however, has yet to finalise their divorce but they share physical and legal custody of their kids.

