Angelina Jolie says she felt ‘broken’ after Brad Pitt split, had ‘tough time’ making Maleficent 2

Angelina Jolie has said that her split from Brad Pitt left her feeling ‘broken’ and she had ‘tough time’ making Maleficent: Mistress of Evil.

hollywood Updated: Oct 20, 2019 14:42 IST

Asian News International
Actress Angelina Jolie poses for photographers on arrival at the European premiere of the film Maleficent Mistress of Evil in central London.
Actress Angelina Jolie poses for photographers on arrival at the European premiere of the film Maleficent Mistress of Evil in central London.(Grant Pollard/Invision/AP)
         

Actor Angelina Jolie recently opened up about her experience of filming her newest outing Maleficent: Mistress of Evil. The Hollywood star confessed that because of her split from Brad Pitt, she had a "tough time" making the film.

"I'd been coming off a few years of difficulty, and I was not feeling very strong. In fact, I was feeling pretty broken. It took me a moment to feel the strength of [Maleficent] again," she told People magazine. Jolie has appeared in a film after a hiatus of almost four years. Maleficent: Mistress of Evil released on October 18.

Also read: Brad Pitt opens up about quitting drinking after Angelina Jolie divorce: ‘I had taken things as far as I could take it’

Jolie also revealed that her kids are not making cameos in any of the Disney films. "I tried, nobody was interested!" the 44-year-old star said. Instead, Jolie said that her kids Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, and 11-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne have other ambitions. "None of my kids want to be actors. [They're into] business, humanitarian affairs, things like that," she revealed.

Even her youngest daughter, who appeared in one of the scenes in Maleficent as young Aurora, kept her distance from the cameras. "Vivienne still can't believe I made her a princess," Jolie said. "She likes her overalls, I can't put her in a dress. So she's like, 'how could you make me a princess?'"

In September, she attended the Maleficent: Mistress of Evil premiere in Tokyo with her daughter Zahara and son Maddox, with whom she met after a long time after sending him off to college earlier this year at Yonsei University in South Korea. "I'm so proud of him, I feel like my world expands as their world expands. I learn so much from them and I love this stage," she said, reported Entertainment Tonight.

First Published: Oct 20, 2019 14:41 IST

