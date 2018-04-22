 Anil Kapoor as Iron Man, Amrish Puri as Thanos? Check out Avengers as ‘90s Bollywood stars | hollywood | Hindustan Times
Today in New Delhi, India
Apr 22, 2018-Sunday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

Anil Kapoor as Iron Man, Amrish Puri as Thanos? Check out Avengers as ‘90s Bollywood stars

Anil Kapoor plays Iron Man, Amrish Puri plays Thanos in a fan-made poster of Avengers: Infinity War that is being circulated online.

Avengers Infinity War Updated: Apr 22, 2018 15:26 IST
HT Correspondent
Avengers: Infinity War is scheduled for an April 27 release.
Avengers: Infinity War is scheduled for an April 27 release.

An artist has re-imagined Marvel’s Avengers as Indian superheroes in a poster. It is designed in anticipation of Avengers: Infinity War, the 19th film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, which is less than one week away from release.

The poster, designed by Prasad Bhat of Graphicurry features Bollywood stars from the ‘90s - Amrish Puri as Thanos, Sunny Deol as the Hulk, Jackie Shroff as Captain America, Ajay Devgn as Black Panther, Anil Kapoor as Iron Man, Rekha as Black Widow, Sanjay Dutt as Thor and Naseeruddin Shah as Doctor Strange.

Several Marvel fans took to Twitter to share the image, which has been widely circulated on social media and messaging apps such as WhatsApp.

Avengers: Infinity War stars Robert Downey Jr, Josh Brolin, Chris Hemsworth, Chris Evans, Mark Ruffalo, Scarlett Johansson, Jeremy Renner (?), Samuel L Jackson, Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Dave Bautista, Bradley Cooper, Vin Diesel, Don Cheadle, Anthony Mackie, Sebastian Stan, Paul Bettany, Elizabeth Olsen, Tom Holland, Benedict Cumberbatch, Paul Rudd (?) and Tom Hiddleston.

Check out our full coverage of Avengers: Infinity War here

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags

more from Avengers Infinity War
Smashing the stereotype: Why we should stop believing myths about women and money
Smashing the stereotype: Why we should stop believing myths about women and money
Promotional Feature