Anil Kapoor as Iron Man, Amrish Puri as Thanos? Check out Avengers as ‘90s Bollywood stars

An artist has re-imagined Marvel’s Avengers as Indian superheroes in a poster. It is designed in anticipation of Avengers: Infinity War, the 19th film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, which is less than one week away from release.

The poster, designed by Prasad Bhat of Graphicurry features Bollywood stars from the ‘90s - Amrish Puri as Thanos, Sunny Deol as the Hulk, Jackie Shroff as Captain America, Ajay Devgn as Black Panther, Anil Kapoor as Iron Man, Rekha as Black Widow, Sanjay Dutt as Thor and Naseeruddin Shah as Doctor Strange.

Several Marvel fans took to Twitter to share the image, which has been widely circulated on social media and messaging apps such as WhatsApp.

If Avengers Infinity War was made in early 90's bollywood 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/ypN3ljv86o — AKSHAY (@ChhotaKrrish) April 20, 2018

Avengers: Infinity War stars Robert Downey Jr, Josh Brolin, Chris Hemsworth, Chris Evans, Mark Ruffalo, Scarlett Johansson, Jeremy Renner (?), Samuel L Jackson, Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Dave Bautista, Bradley Cooper, Vin Diesel, Don Cheadle, Anthony Mackie, Sebastian Stan, Paul Bettany, Elizabeth Olsen, Tom Holland, Benedict Cumberbatch, Paul Rudd (?) and Tom Hiddleston.

