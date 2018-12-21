Aquaman India box office: Jason Momoa’s superhero movie makes Rs 39 crore
Jason Momoa and DC’s Aquaman has made Rs 39 crore in India in one week, eclipsing the total of Justice League, but paling in comparison to Marvel movies.hollywood Updated: Dec 21, 2018 16:45 IST
Jason Momoa's Aquaman has minted over Rs 39 crore in India since its release. The film had opened to a healthy Rs 28 crore on its first weekend in India.
The Warner Bros project explores the origin story of half-human, half-Atlantean Arthur Curry and takes him on the journey of his lifetime -- one that will not only force him to face who he really is, but to discover if he is worthy of who he was born to be -- a king.
DC’s previous movie, Justice League, finished its India run with a similar total. Meanwhile, Marvel clearly has the edge at the Indian box office. 2017’s Thor: Ragnarok made Rs 34 crore in its opening weekend, while Avengers: Infinity War cracked Rs 100 crore. Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom opened to an excellent Rs 53 crore in its first three days.
The film released in India on December 14, a week ahead of the US release. It opened in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.
Aquaman also stars Amber Heard as Mera, a fierce warrior and Aquaman's ally throughout his journey; Oscar nominee Willem Dafoe as Vulko, council to the Atlantean throne; Patrick Wilson as Orm/Ocean Master, the present King of Atlantis; Dolph Lundgren as Nereus, King of the Atlantean tribe Xebel; Yahya Abdul-Mateen II as the vengeful Black Manta; and Oscar winner Nicole Kidman as Arthur's mom, Atlanna; as well as Ludi Lin as Captain Murk, Atlantean Commando; and Temuera Morrison as Arthur's dad, Tom Curry.
