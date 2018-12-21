Aquaman India box office: Jason Momoa’s superhero movie makes Rs 39 crore

Jason Momoa's Aquaman has minted over Rs 39 crore in India since its release. The film had opened to a healthy Rs 28 crore on its first weekend in India.

The Warner Bros project explores the origin story of half-human, half-Atlantean Arthur Curry and takes him on the journey of his lifetime -- one that will not only force him to face who he really is, but to discover if he is worthy of who he was born to be -- a king.

DC’s previous movie, Justice League, finished its India run with a similar total. Meanwhile, Marvel clearly has the edge at the Indian box office. 2017’s Thor: Ragnarok made Rs 34 crore in its opening weekend, while Avengers: Infinity War cracked Rs 100 crore. Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom opened to an excellent Rs 53 crore in its first three days.

This image released by Warner Bros. Pictures shows Dolph Lundgren in a scene from Aquaman. (AP)

The film released in India on December 14, a week ahead of the US release. It opened in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

Aquaman also stars Amber Heard as Mera, a fierce warrior and Aquaman's ally throughout his journey; Oscar nominee Willem Dafoe as Vulko, council to the Atlantean throne; Patrick Wilson as Orm/Ocean Master, the present King of Atlantis; Dolph Lundgren as Nereus, King of the Atlantean tribe Xebel; Yahya Abdul-Mateen II as the vengeful Black Manta; and Oscar winner Nicole Kidman as Arthur's mom, Atlanna; as well as Ludi Lin as Captain Murk, Atlantean Commando; and Temuera Morrison as Arthur's dad, Tom Curry.

