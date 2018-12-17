Aquaman box office: Jason Momoa film makes Rs 28 cr in India, Kedarnath braves deluge

Warner Bros’ Aquaman has opened to a healthy Rs 28 crore on its first weekend in India, signalling an uptick in the performance of DC films, after the lukewarm reception of Justice League. According to a Box Office Mojo report, Aquaman was the number one movie internationally this weekend, ahead of its US debut on December 21.

The film has made $261 million (Rs 1800 crore), with the majority of it coming from China, where the film was released a full two weeks before the US and has made close to $200 million. The superhero film’s biggest international territories are Brazil ($7.7m), Russia ($7.4m), Mexico ($7.9m), UK ($6.5m), Indonesia ($5.3m), Taiwan ($4.7m) and Philippines ($4.3m). Tracking suggests that the movie could open to $100 million in its first weekend in the US, which will be more than what Justice League made.

The DC superhero team movie, produced at a budget of $300 million and expected to be their answer to Marvel’s Avengers, ended up being the lowest grossing film of the series. It opened to Rs 8 crore on its first day in India, on its way to a total of approximately Rs 40 crore.

Meanwhile, Marvel clearly has the edge at the Indian box office. 2017’s Thor: Ragnarok made Rs 34 crore in its opening weekend, while Avengers: Infinity War cracked Rs 100 crore. Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom opened to an excellent Rs 53 crore in its first three days.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh on Monday tweeted that the previous week’s holdover - Kedarnath - has crossed the Rs 50 crore mark, fending off competition from Aquaman and losing screens. Directed by James Wan, the film stars Jason Momoa, Amber Heard, Nicole Kidman and others. It has been produced on a reported budget of close to $200 million.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Dec 17, 2018 14:22 IST