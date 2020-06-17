Avengers Endgame deleted scene suggests Thanos can return, Tony Stark’s sacrifice could be a waste

hollywood

Updated: Jun 17, 2020 19:59 IST

A deleted scene from Avengers: Endgame has opened the door for the villain Thanos to make a return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, after being killed at the end of the film. The deleted scene is an alternate version of the interaction between Bruce Banner and the Ancient One, in which she explains the concept of alternate realities.

In the scene, available on Disney Plus, the Ancient One tells Banner that removing an Infinity Stone creates a new timeline, but then adds something that wasn’t a part of the film. She tells him that she has used the Time Stone to see beyond her lifetime. She tells Banner that Thanos’ snap, which was believed to have killed half the universe’s population, didn’t exactly kill them. Thanos instead ‘willed’ them out of existence, thereby leaving open the possibility of their resurrection.

Also read: Marvel fans collectively cry over Tony Stark detail from Avengers Endgame that you all totally missed. See here

Here’s what she tells him, “If someone dies, they will always die. Death is irreversible, but Thanos is not. Those you’ve lost are not dead. They’ve been willed out of existence, which means they can be willed back. But it doesn’t come cheap.”

By that same logic, Thanos isn’t dead. He has simply been willed out of existence. At the end of Endgame, Tony Stark uses the Infinity Gauntlet to reverse Thanos’ snap, and sacrifices himself in the process. But while it is theoretically possible for someone to once again travel through time, gather all the stones and bring back Thanos, it is also worth noting that the scene was deleted for a reason.

Avengers: Endgame is the highest-grossing film of all time, unadjusted for inflation. Marvel will release Black Widow and The Eternals next.

Follow @htshowbiz for more