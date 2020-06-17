e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 17, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Hollywood / Avengers Endgame deleted scene suggests Thanos can return, Tony Stark’s sacrifice could be a waste

Avengers Endgame deleted scene suggests Thanos can return, Tony Stark’s sacrifice could be a waste

An Avengers: Endgame deleted scene suggests that Thanos could return in future Marvel movies, thereby rendering Tony Stark’s sacrifice meaningless.

hollywood Updated: Jun 17, 2020 19:59 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times
Thanos in a still from Avengers: Endgame.
Thanos in a still from Avengers: Endgame.
         

A deleted scene from Avengers: Endgame has opened the door for the villain Thanos to make a return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, after being killed at the end of the film. The deleted scene is an alternate version of the interaction between Bruce Banner and the Ancient One, in which she explains the concept of alternate realities.

In the scene, available on Disney Plus, the Ancient One tells Banner that removing an Infinity Stone creates a new timeline, but then adds something that wasn’t a part of the film. She tells him that she has used the Time Stone to see beyond her lifetime. She tells Banner that Thanos’ snap, which was believed to have killed half the universe’s population, didn’t exactly kill them. Thanos instead ‘willed’ them out of existence, thereby leaving open the possibility of their resurrection.

Also read: Marvel fans collectively cry over Tony Stark detail from Avengers Endgame that you all totally missed. See here

Here’s what she tells him, “If someone dies, they will always die. Death is irreversible, but Thanos is not. Those you’ve lost are not dead. They’ve been willed out of existence, which means they can be willed back. But it doesn’t come cheap.”

By that same logic, Thanos isn’t dead. He has simply been willed out of existence. At the end of Endgame, Tony Stark uses the Infinity Gauntlet to reverse Thanos’ snap, and sacrifices himself in the process. But while it is theoretically possible for someone to once again travel through time, gather all the stones and bring back Thanos, it is also worth noting that the scene was deleted for a reason.

Avengers: Endgame is the highest-grossing film of all time, unadjusted for inflation. Marvel will release Black Widow and The Eternals next.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
‘No compromise on borders’: PM Modi spells out India’s stance on row with China
‘No compromise on borders’: PM Modi spells out India’s stance on row with China
Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain tests coronavirus positive
Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain tests coronavirus positive
Intelligence agencies red-flag use of 52 mobile apps with links to China
Intelligence agencies red-flag use of 52 mobile apps with links to China
‘Troops jointly dealing with matter on ground’: China after Ladakh face-off
‘Troops jointly dealing with matter on ground’: China after Ladakh face-off
960 Covid isolation coaches across 5 states, Delhi gets major share
960 Covid isolation coaches across 5 states, Delhi gets major share
My biggest legacy: Ganguly names six match-winners
My biggest legacy: Ganguly names six match-winners
2 priests in Kerala suspended after alleged sleazy audio clips go viral
2 priests in Kerala suspended after alleged sleazy audio clips go viral
20 soldiers killed: What India could have done different, says Gen Panag
20 soldiers killed: What India could have done different, says Gen Panag
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaIndia-China borderSonu SoodIndore Covid-19 tallySalim KhanCovid-19 state tallySaif Ali KhanTS Inter Result 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Hollywood News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In