Avengers Endgame to re-release in India tomorrow, even as Avatar’s record seems unbeatable

Avengers: Endgame will be re-released in Indian theatres on Friday, a week after the Marvel superhero epic was re-launched in multiple countries across the world in a supposed bid to beat Avatar’s all-time record at the box office.

Endgame made more than Rs 400 crore during its theatrical run in India, and more than $2.753 billion worldwide. The figure is still around $25 million shy of beating Avatar’s record.

The re-release includes multiple additions to attract audiences back to theatres. There is a special introduction by co-director Anthony Russo, a tribute to Stan Lee, an unfinished deleted scene featuring the Hulk, and a preview for Spider-Man: Far From Home.

Fan reactions to the re-release, however, have been unfavourable, with several people taking to social media to note that six minutes of footage isn’t worth the price of a ticket, especially since the film is due for a home video release in August. “They could have done ANYTHING literally ANYTHING with the amount of footage they have. they could give us bloopers, deleted scenes, but they chose to give us a half a**ed clip that wasn’t even completely rendered?? why???” a frustrated fan wrote on Twitter.

Despite the re-release, industry experts are convinced that the film will not be able to beat Avatar’s record. Fans online have already begun conceding defeat. “Avatar was a movie that anyone could go and watch and understand what was going on. It was for everyone. Avengers is part of a series of movies, you can’t recommend it to everyone as easily, it has a limited reach so to speak. I mean, if they ever release Avatar 23, they’d have the same problem. Sequels are a bit complicated to sell,” one fan wrote.

First Published: Jul 04, 2019 16:20 IST