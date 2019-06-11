Avengers Endgame vs Avatar: Why Marvel film won’t beat James Cameron’s number 1 film of all time

Avengers: Endgame was a behemoth that trounced everything in its box office path to earn an astounding $2.73 billion at the international ticket windows. The film which has broken more records than you care to count won’t be able to cross the big one after all – to become the number one film of all time after dethroning James Cameron’s Avatar.

Experts are now saying that it seems impossible that Avengers: Endgame will trounce Avatar’s $2.78 billion, falling short by an estimated $58 million. They believe that unless Marvel comes up with a gimmick such as a reissue of the film, Avengers: Endgame has reached its global cume.

The film, which released to fan frenzy across the globe, has collected $824.44 million in the US after 45 days of domestic release. However, it has failed to come near Star Wars: The Force Awakens’ $937 million domestic total.

However, Forbes reports that the superhero extravaganza will go past $825.9 million in domestic total in next day or two, which will take it past adjusted-for-inflation total of Steven Spielberg’s Jurassic Park. The film earned $357 million in 1993 after a record $50 million opening weekend; it went on to add another $45 million with a 3D reissue in 2013. This makes its adjusted-for-inflation gross $825.8 million. The record will be bitter-sweet because this might be the last made by the Avengers’ latest outing.

However, with the summer opening up – Aladdin, John Wick, Dark Phoenix have already been released and Men In Black: International, Toy Story 4 and Spider-Man Far From Home in the offing – Endgame is all but wrapped up.

The film’s top heavy opening – over 60 per cent audience watched the film in the first two weeks in order to not spoil the ending – it has not been too leggy in the past few weeks.

