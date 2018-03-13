Avengers Infinity War Hindi trailer: Thanos threatens your favourite superheroes with ‘maut’

Marvel India has released the official Hindi trailer for Avengers: Infinity War, the hugely anticipated third film in the Avengers series, and 19th overall in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The trailer doesn’t include any new footage, but teases what the film will be like in an entirely new language.

Like the official trailer, this one sets off on an ominous tone, dreading the arrival of a villain to end all villains, Thanos (Josh Brolin). Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr) sits on his knees, broken and defeated, Bruce Banner (Mark Ruffalo) has been crushed into a staircase with Dr Stephen Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) looming over him. Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) caresses Vision’s (Paul Bettany) face, who strangely is in a human form now. There is also Thor (Chris Hemsworth) looking out of his spaceship and Natasha Romanova (Scarlett Johansson) smiling at something at a distance.

Looming voices of different heroes in the background tell us why the Avengers were brought together to help people fight ‘jinse woh nahi lad sakte.’ But their hopeful words are soon suppressed by the booming voice of Thanos: “Jald hi main tumhe yaad dilaunga ke haar kya hoti hai, lachaar hona kya hota hai, achhai kaise dum todti hai. Chahe jo bhi kar lo, bach nahi paoge. Tumhari maut aa chuki hai.”

The film stars Robert Downey Jr, Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Scarlett Johansson, Mark Ruffalo, Jeremy Renner, Elizabeth Olsen, Anthony Mackie, Paul Rudd, Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Dave Bautista, Pom Klementieff, Tom Holland, Benedict Cumberbatch, Chadwick Boseman, Sebastian Stan, Peter Dinklage, Josh Brolin, and more. It is directed by Joe & Anthony Russo, who’ve directed the two previous Captain America movies, and is scheduled for a May 27 release.