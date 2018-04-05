Avengers Infinity War: Marvel shares 22 new character posters for Iron Man, Thor, Guardians and everyone else

Marvel Entertainment has shared 22 new character posters for almost the entire cast of their upcoming film, Avengers: Infinity War. Iron Man, Spider-Man, Thor, every member of the Guardians of the Galaxy, Black Panther and more get their very own posters.

“There was an idea to bring together a group of remarkable people to see if we could become something more.” @Avengers: #InfinityWar,” the studio captioned the albums on Instagram. Chris Hemsworth, Chris Pratt, Tom Holland, Chadwick Boseman have all shared their posters on social media as well.

“This new suit feels like when I got my first pair of light up shoes #avengersinfinitywar #thanosdemandsyoursilence,” Tom Holland said about the poster.

“Just got the new #Starlord #avengers #infinitywar poster sent to me which is pretty dope if I do say so myself. Cannot wait for you to see the movie. I saw footage today! Jaw on floor. I’m so grateful to the Avengers for letting us join them. HERE WE GO!,” Chris Pratt wrote for his.

“New @avengers #infinitywar #thor posters are dropping like hot cakes, this one is look #57, prep time 34 yrs, cooking time 2-3 seconds, you’ll need the following: cool cape, mangy haircut, one eye, one eye patch, 4 week old stubble, a little “over the shoulder” some metal arms and you’re done! Recipe courtesy of @zocobodypro. Jokes aside this movie is gonna blow your mind,” Chris Hemsworth wrote about his poster.

Check them out:

The posters also feature some surprise, smaller characters like Shuri and Okoye from Black Panther and Mantis from Guardians of The Galaxy 2 and Falcon from Captain America: Civil War.

The Russo Brothers, the directors of the film, recently released a letter addressed to the ‘greatest fans in the world’, telling them why the film will not be screened in its entirety before the Los Angeles premiere, and asked fans to not spoil the film for others.

Here is the complete letter:

“To the greatest fans in the world.

We’re about to embark on the Avengers: Infinity War press tour. We will be visiting fans all over the world screening only a limited amount of selected footage from the film in order to avoid spoiling the story for future viewers.

We will not screen the film in its entirety until the Los Angeles premiere shortly before the film’s global release. Everyone involved with the film has worked incredibly hard for the past two years maintaining the highest level of secrecy., Only a handful of people know the film’s true plot.

We’re asking that when you see Infinity War, in the coming months, that you maintain the same level of secrecy so that all fans can have an equal experience when they watch it for the first time. Don’t spoil it for others, the same way you wouldn’t want it spoiled for you.

Good luck and happy viewing.

The Russo Brothers

#ThanosDemandsYour Silence”

The film releases on April 27.

