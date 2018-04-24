Avengers Infinity War clip shows Benedict Cumberbatch smack Robert Downey Jr with his cape

As the stars of Avengers: Infinity War assemble for their world premiere in Los Angeles, California, we have a brand new clip to get us pumped about the worldwide release this Friday. The new, 60-second clip was shown on Jimmy Kimmel Live on Monday. Stars Robert Downey Jr, Tom Holland, Zoe Saldana, Pom Klementieff and Paul Bettany were on the show to promote their film and introduced the clip for the audience.

“What was his name again,” asks Tony Stark as Bruce Banner begins to explain the wrath that soon shall be upon them. The two superheroes are at the Sanctum Sanctorum in New York City with Doctor Stephen Strange and Wong, discussing the course of action to take. Bruce tells them that Thanos already has the Power and Space Stone and Strange warns them of a destruction ‘hitherto undreamt of’. Tony chooses to stretch his legs and lean on the Cauldron of Cosmos and make fun of Strange’s choice of words, who whacks him with his billowy red cape. Just the Sherlock face-off we had hitherto dreamt of.

Tony has the brilliant idea to stick the Eye of Agamotto, the Time Stone, ‘down a garbage disposal’ but that just not how things work because the sorcerers swore on their lives to forever protect it. Of course, Tony has a witty retort for that as well. Watch it all here:

Avengers: Infinity War has had no press screenings to keep spoilers from getting out but several small clips have been released to keep the interest in the film alive. We have seen Tom Holland’s Spider-Man leap off his school bus, Thor land on the Guardians’ ship, Black Widow fight the Black Order and more.

The films releases on April 27 and stars Robert Downey Jr, Josh Brolin, Chris Hemsworth, Chris Evans, Mark Ruffalo, Scarlett Johansson, Jeremy Renner (?), Samuel L Jackson, Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Dave Bautista, Bradley Cooper, Vin Diesel, Don Cheadle, Anthony Mackie, Sebastian Stan, Paul Bettany, Elizabeth Olsen, Tom Holland, Benedict Cumberbatch, Paul Rudd (?) and Tom Hiddleston.

Check out our full coverage of Avengers: Infinity War here

Follow @htshowbiz for more