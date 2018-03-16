Avengers Infinity War new trailer: Thanos is here and it is almost impossible to stop him

A new trailer for Avengers: Infinity War was released online on Friday, as promised by Marvel and directors Joe & Anthony Russo, and teases what is arguably the biggest superhero spectacle ever put on screen, with over 40 stars donning costumes to fight Marvel’s most formidable villain yet, Thanos.

The new trailer has Robert Downey Jr.’s Iron Man, Chadwick Boseman’s Black Panther, Chris Evans’ Captain America, Benedict Cumberbatch’s Doctor Strange, Tom Holland’s Spider-Man, Paul Rudd’s Ant-Man and the Guardians of the galaxy led by Star Lord Chris Pratt. The rest of the Avengers are there too as well as every other Marvel Cinematic Universe characters.

There is that sense of foreboding as Marvel boss Kevin Feige recently said that Infinity War may see the death of a major character but there is a lot of humour to offset the mood. Especially check out the interaction of Downey Jr’s Tony Stark and Pratt’s Peter Quill in the trailer here...

Infinity War is expected to be one of the biggest films of the year. It’s the 19th overall in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, which began 10 years ago with Iron Man. The series has gone on to become the most successful film franchise in history, with $14 billion in theatrical grosses so far. Another Disney property, Star Wars, is at a distant number 2, with $8 billion.

Avengers: Infinity War stars Robert Downey Jr, Josh Brolin, Chris Hemsworth, Chris Evans, Mark Ruffalo, Scarlett Johansson, Jeremy Renner, Samuel L Jackson, Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Dave Bautista, Bradley Cooper, Vin Diesel, Don Cheadle, Anthony Mackie, Sebastian Stan, Paul Bettany, Elizabeth Olsen, Tom Holland, Benedict Cumberbatch, Paul Rudd and Tom Hiddleston. It is scheduled for an April 27 release.

