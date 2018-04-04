Avengers Infinity War: Scarlett Johansson reflects on how the Marvel movies have changed in the last decade

Scarlett Johansson was the lone female superhero as compared to five alpha males in 2012’s Avengers and six years later the actor is glad that studio bosses have brought in more inclusivity and diversity in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The 33-year-old actor portrayed the superhero character of Black Widow aka Natasha Romanoff in five MCU films till now. Her character first appeared in Iron Man 2 and will be next seen in Avengers: Infinity War.

The film will feature a gigantic cast of superheroes battle it out against supervillain Thanos, who is on a quest to gather all the Infinity Stones.

Johansson said that she has been advocating for more female presence and diversity in the franchise, and is happy that the audiences have started embracing diverse characters.

“I’ve been advocating for some more female energy just in the cast and crew as a whole for a better part of a decade. So it’s really great to see a more diverse group and certainly great to see that the audiences are embracing and even asking for really strong female super heroines.

“They’re hungry for those stories, and they also want to see a more diverse group that better represents the population. It’s wonderful to feel like you’ve witnessed and been a part of that growth,” she said in a statement.

The Avengers: Infinity War will mark the culmination of MCU of the past ten years and newer faces such as Black Panther, Doctor Strange, Captain Marvel, Spiderman and others are expected to take over the mantle of Avengers which started with Iron Man, Captain America, Thor, Hulk, Black Widow and Hawkeye.

Johansson said she had a “wonderful” experience of working with the new faces and she is up to the task of making them feel at home.

“It’s wonderful. I love working with actors. If I can help in any possible way to make another actor feel more comfortable or maybe discover new choices or help them get acclimated to what could maybe sometimes feel like a cool kids club, it’s great.

“It’s nice to feel that there are people in your workplace who you trust, and it’s a safe environment where you can kind of spread your wings and fly. I love to be able to shepherd other actors in that way. It’s awesome,” she said.

Directed by Anthony and Joe Russo, the Avengers: Infinity War will hit the theatres in India on April 27.

