e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 21, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Hollywood / Ben Affleck to return as Batman in Flash movie, will ‘bring emotional level that we haven’t seen before’, says director

Ben Affleck to return as Batman in Flash movie, will ‘bring emotional level that we haven’t seen before’, says director

Ben Affleck has had a change of heart. The actor will return as Batman, a role that he previously retired from, in the upcoming Flash movie.

hollywood Updated: Aug 21, 2020 09:33 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times
Batman, as played by Ben Affleck.
Batman, as played by Ben Affleck.
         

Ben Affleck will return as the Batman in the upcoming solo Flash movie. The film will also feature an older iteration of the character, played by Michael Keaton, reprising his role from Batman and Batman Returns.

Vanity Fair broke the news ahead of the weekend’s DC Fandome event. Director of The Flash, Andy Muschietti said, “His Batman has a dichotomy that is very strong, which is his masculinity — because of the way he looks, and the imposing figure that he has, and his jawline — but he’s also very vulnerable. He knows how to deliver from the inside out, that vulnerability. He just needs a story that allows him to bring that contrast, that balance.”

Affleck had announced his departure from the role, which he played in three films. His return in Flash will help transition the DC Extended Universe into a new phase.

Also read: Zack Snyder breaks silence on Robert Pattinson taking over as Batman from Ben Affleck

“He’s a very substantial part of the emotional impact of the movie. The interaction and relationship between Barry and Affleck’s Wayne will bring an emotional level that we haven’t seen before,” Muschietti said. “It’s Barry’s movie, it’s Barry’s story, but their characters are more related than we think. They both lost their mothers to murder, and that’s one of the emotional vessels of the movie. That’s where the Affleck Batman kicks in.” Barry Allen aka The Flash, is played by Ezra Miller in the DC films.

A new Batman movie, starring Robert Pattinson and directed by Matt Reeves, is currently preparing to resume production. Footage from the movie is also expected to premiere at the DC Fandome event.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
9 trapped in major fire at hydel power plant in Telangana’s Srisailam
9 trapped in major fire at hydel power plant in Telangana’s Srisailam
For Qureshi’s China visit, Imran Khan scripted a 3-point proposal for Prez Xi
For Qureshi’s China visit, Imran Khan scripted a 3-point proposal for Prez Xi
Covid-19 vaccine deals in the works with candidates, producers: Harsh Vardhan
Covid-19 vaccine deals in the works with candidates, producers: Harsh Vardhan
With 68,898 Covid-19 cases, India’s tally surges past 2.9 million; recovery rate over 74%
With 68,898 Covid-19 cases, India’s tally surges past 2.9 million; recovery rate over 74%
Joe Biden accepts Democratic nomination, vows to end ‘season of darkness’
Joe Biden accepts Democratic nomination, vows to end ‘season of darkness’
20 in hospital after ammonia gas leak in Andhra Pradesh
20 in hospital after ammonia gas leak in Andhra Pradesh
‘I was clear at any price MS Dhoni’: Srinivasan reveals how CSK bagged MSD
‘I was clear at any price MS Dhoni’: Srinivasan reveals how CSK bagged MSD
Richa Chadha: This term ‘outsiders’ in Bollywood should be abolished, we’re not some aliens
Richa Chadha: This term ‘outsiders’ in Bollywood should be abolished, we’re not some aliens
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallyMS DhoniSushant Singh RajputNEET  2020 Admit CardChandrayaan-2

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Hollywood News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In