Home / Hollywood / Zack Snyder breaks silence on Robert Pattinson taking over as Batman from Ben Affleck

Zack Snyder breaks silence on Robert Pattinson taking over as Batman from Ben Affleck

Filmmaker Zack Snyder has expressed his excitement for Robert Pattinson and Matt Reeves taking over the Batman franchise from him and Ben Affleck.

hollywood Updated: Jul 21, 2020 15:12 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times
Robert Pattinson as Batman, in Matt Reeves’ upcoming film.
Director Zack Snyder, who is working on his cut of Justice League during quarantine, has said that he hasn’t seen the theatrical version of the film, and is very excited for Robert Pattinson and filmmaker Matt Reeves taking over Batman.

“You look at what Matt’s doing with Batman,” he told Beyond the Trailer in a new interview, and added, “And by the way I’m super excited about that; I think he’s an amazing filmmaker and I think it’s going to be great. And Robert’s cool, I just think it’s great. I’m a fan, so I’m excited.”

Snyder confirmed that he hasn’t seen the theatrical version of Justice League, a film that he is credited for having directed. Snyder was forced to depart the project because of a family tragedy, and was replaced by Joss Whedon (The Avengers). HBO Max afforded Snyder a shot at finishing his cut of the film, following sustained fan demand.

Also read: The real reason Zack Snyder was let go from Justice League, brought back after fan frenzy

He continued, “I think really the big pressure on me is just for it [Justice League] to be exactly true to itself. And I know that sounds obvious but we as storytellers and as filmmakers a lot of times there’s a lot of different powers that push and move and change what you’re doing as you’re doing it. But I think with this process and this project, it really is an amazing opportunity just to, and what I think the fans want, is just a very pure and exact version of the movie.”

He said that his three films in the DC Extended Universe exist in a vacuum. “Frankly, the DC cinematic universe has branched like a tree and blossomed and grown in amazing and great ways. But for me, where [Justice League] falls, I believe that it really sort of represents its own path. It’s kind of separate now from the DC cinematic universe continuity. And I think that’s a good thing,” he said.

Both Reeves’ Batman and Snyder’s Justice League are slated for a 2021 release.

Order on Sachin Pilot, rebels' plea on July 24, Rajasthan speaker asked to wait
Over 23% of Delhi's population exposed to coronavirus, shows sero-survey results
With Xi Jinping Centre On Diplomatic Thought, Chinese President is the new Mao
Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot tells Cong MLAs backing him to 'stand firm like a rock'
Covid-19: Govt wants you to stop wearing valved N95 masks. Here's why
Father, brothers of girl whose unnatural death sparked clashes in north Bengal arrested
'Rahul Gandhi, note your achievements': Union minister's biting comeback
Watch: Rahul Gandhi mocks Modi govt, Union Minister Javadekar hits back
