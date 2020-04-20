e-paper
Home / Hollywood / Bradley Cooper wins Indian hearts, says ‘Ganpati bappa morya’ in video. Watch

Bradley Cooper wins Indian hearts, says ‘Ganpati bappa morya’ in video. Watch

Anupam Kher has shared an unseen video of actor Bradley Cooper saying ‘Ganpati bappa morya’ around the time of the release of their film Silver Linings Playbook.

hollywood Updated: Apr 20, 2020 14:33 IST
Asian News International, Mumbai
Bradley Cooper had shared a special video message for Anupam Kher years ago.
Bradley Cooper had shared a special video message for Anupam Kher years ago.
         

Hollywood actor Bradley Cooper saying Ganpati Bappa Morya in the latest video shared by Anupam Kher is the new attraction on Instagram. Kher, who is quite active on social media, on Monday took to Instagram to share a throwback video clip of Cooper.

The actor took it to the captions to explain that the video was sent by his “friend” to wish him “on the Indian premiere of our film - Silver Linings Playbook.’‘

 

“Don’t miss the way he says #GanpatiBappaMorya !!! #KuchBhiHoSaktaHai,” the 65-year-old actor added. Sporting a grey T-shirt, the 45-year-old Hollywood star in the video said: “We just wish we were there to see this film and of course we love Anupam.” Towards the end of the clip, The Hangover star made an adorable attempt to say ‘Ganpati Bappa Morya.’

Recently, the ‘A Wednesday’ actor had shared a still from the 2012 movie, which starred Kher along with Jennifer Lawrence, Cooper, and Robert De Niro.

 

In the film, after a stint in a mental institution, former teacher, essayed by Cooper, moves back in with his parents and tries to reconcile with his ex-wife. This gets more challenging when he meets the character of Lawrence, a mysterious girl with problems of her own.

Kher plays the role of Cooper’s therapist in the movie.

