Brie Larson fires up her mohawk, learns to control her powers in new Captain Marvel video

Marvel Studios on Tuesday treated fans with a “special look” video of the much-anticipated film Captain Marvel. The footage features Brie Larson as Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel and gives a first look at Clark Gregg as young Agent Coulson. Coulson died in the first Avengers film in 2012, but was seen in ABC’s Agents of SHIELD.

In the trailer, Larson can be seen proving to Samuel L. Jackson (Nick Fury) that she is not a Skrull by showing off her powers. We can also see more of Jude Law’s role in the film as a Kree warrior, teaching Carol to learn to control her powers.

Brie also shared a new poster for the film on Instagram. “V CHILL RN,” she captioned the picture.

The makers shared the clip on Twitter, writing, “Hope begins with a hero. Check out this special look at CaptainMarvel.” Directed by Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck, the cast of the film also includes Djimon Hounsou, Rune Temte, Mckenna Grace, Gemma Chan, Ben Mendelsohn and Annette Bening.

Captain Marvel hits theatres on March 8. It will be followed by Avengers: Endgame, which releases on April 26.

First Published: Jan 08, 2019 20:45 IST