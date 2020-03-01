Brie Larson, Gal Gadot ’s viral pics have fans demanding a Wonder Woman-Captain Marvel crossover

hollywood

Updated: Mar 01, 2020 13:31 IST

Enough of Marvel Vs DC, fans now wants Marvel-meets-DC. And now, Captain Marvel herself, Brie Larson, has given a fillip to the demand by retweeting goofy photos that shows her ham it up with Wonder Woman, Gal Gadot. If that’s not a sign to powerful suits, we don’t know what is!

Larson had earlier caused a mini upheaval in the geek world when she retweeted fan art that showed Captain Marvel and Wonder Woman goofing it up. She had captioned it ‘Mood’ as fans said it would be “so cool” if it really happened.

It seems Larson turned that fan art into reality when she met Gadot at the Academy Awards. “Make love, not war,” both actors captioned the photo.

As the two laugh at the camera, Larson is choking Gadot while she pulls at her earring. In another photo, the two hug and pose. Natalie Portman, who was also a part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, commented, “Legends”. Between both of them, the photos received over 3 million likes.

The next iteration of Wonder Woman, titled 1984, will release in June. Film producer Chris Roven talking to Vulture said: “It’s a completely different time frame and you’ll get a sense of what Diana-slash–Wonder Woman had been doing in the intervening years. But it’s a completely different story that we’re telling. Even though it’ll have a lot of the same emotional things, a lot of humor, a lot of brave action. Tugs at the heartstrings as well.”

Larson will return as Captain Marvel 2 and the actor is in prep mode.