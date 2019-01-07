Bryan Singer’s Bohemian Rhapsody win at Golden Globes sparks debate, Twitter calls him a ‘sexual predator’

It was, hands down, a big night for the team of Bohemian Rhapsody at the Golden Globes. Rami Malek won the award for Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture (Drama) while the film won a Golden Globe for Best Motion Picture Drama. The team’s big honour has, however, sparked controversy.

It all started when the cast took the stage to receive the award for the film and producer Graham King did not mention the film’s director, Bryan Singer in the speech. Notably enough, Rami Malek also left the director out of his acceptance speech.

Singer’s absence might not seem surprising given his controversial history with the film and in personal life. The director has been repeatedly accused of sexual misconduct for years. Earlier in December 2017, a man sued Singer claiming the director raped him when he was 17 years old.

According to Entertainment Weekly, Singer was fired from the film amid reports of on-set turmoil.Shortly after the honours were announced, people took to their Twitter handles to comment on both, the lack of mention of Singer in the speeches and the team’s ignorance toward the Time’s Up and #MeToo movement.

So we just..we are all still supposed to be pretending we dont know about Bryan Singer? Cause it worked out really well with #Spacey and #Weinstein. — #EvanRachelWould (@evanrachelwood) January 7, 2019

time's up unless you're bryan singer — art garfunkel-lookin' ass (@vickykrieps) January 7, 2019

Last year, almost every women who attended the #GoldenGlobes wore black to raise awareness for the #metoo movement. This year, a film by Bryan Singer, a known pedophile, won best drama. — Marissa Solomon (@MariskySol) January 7, 2019

Hollywood: #MeToo #TimesUp



Also Hollywood: Wow, pedophile Bryan Singer, your film is the best thing of the year, here you go, get an award. — AWKWAFINA STAN ACCOUNT (@genmema) January 7, 2019

anyone who puts bohemian rhapsody on a best of the year list should have to explain in detail why they endorse a film that 1) shits all over the memory of Freddie Mercury and 2) whose success continues to embolden bryan singer, a known rapist — diego but also mrs maisel fan acc (@deggowaffles) January 4, 2019

Talking big Hollywood change talk and then giving the Bryan Singer film top honors is too on the nose. — Craig Bro Dude (@CraigSJ) January 7, 2019

hollywood when bryan singer’s allegations are brought up pic.twitter.com/yJmw9xeFht — kyra (@blindspottiing) January 7, 2019

Bryan Singer is the film industry’s R Kelly. We’re going to look back and find a lot of young gay men we failed. Where’s @TIMESUPNOW on this predator?? — Audrey Wauchope Lieberstein (@audreyalison) January 7, 2019

You all supporting Bohemian Rhapsody, directed by Bryan Singer, a sexual predator who actually showed an abussive move as a cute thing in this film. You are invalidating his victims' suffering and making his actions acceptable. pic.twitter.com/JAUqsU83Iy — antoinette (@filmothee) January 7, 2019

It may be noted that the night saw many celebrities vocally and visibly supporting the two movements directed against sexual harassment.

“Hollywood patting themselves on the backs and wearing “times up” pins as they give bryan singer the penultimate award.... i don’t know why i’m surprised yet here we are,” a user tweeted.

“Seriously? Bohemian Rhapsody? The Bryan Singer one? What happened to Times Up? Golden Globes,” wrote another.

Dogging the controversy and his team’s cold shoulders, Singer gave his thank you speech on Instagram. “What an honour. Thank you #HollywoodForeignPress,” the director wrote.

Apart of this, the film’s honour received mixed reviews from critics questioning its victory in a category that was shared by Black Panther, BlacKkKlansman, If Beale Street Could Talk and A Star Is Born.

