 Bryan Singer’s Bohemian Rhapsody win at Golden Globes sparks debate, Twitter calls him a ‘sexual predator’
Bryan Singer’s Bohemian Rhapsody win at Golden Globes sparks debate, Twitter calls him a ‘sexual predator’

A lot of people are criticising Golden Globes for honouring Bryan Singer’s movie, Bohemian Rhapsody. The director has been accused of raping a 17-year-old in 2003.

hollywood Updated: Jan 07, 2019 16:23 IST
Asian News International
Bohemian Rhapsody won Best Picture and Best Actor Drama for Rami Malek at the Golden Globes.(AP)

It was, hands down, a big night for the team of Bohemian Rhapsody at the Golden Globes. Rami Malek won the award for Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture (Drama) while the film won a Golden Globe for Best Motion Picture Drama. The team’s big honour has, however, sparked controversy.

It all started when the cast took the stage to receive the award for the film and producer Graham King did not mention the film’s director, Bryan Singer in the speech. Notably enough, Rami Malek also left the director out of his acceptance speech.

Read our review of Bohemian Rhapsody here.

Singer’s absence might not seem surprising given his controversial history with the film and in personal life. The director has been repeatedly accused of sexual misconduct for years. Earlier in December 2017, a man sued Singer claiming the director raped him when he was 17 years old.

According to Entertainment Weekly, Singer was fired from the film amid reports of on-set turmoil.Shortly after the honours were announced, people took to their Twitter handles to comment on both, the lack of mention of Singer in the speeches and the team’s ignorance toward the Time’s Up and #MeToo movement.

It may be noted that the night saw many celebrities vocally and visibly supporting the two movements directed against sexual harassment.

“Hollywood patting themselves on the backs and wearing “times up” pins as they give bryan singer the penultimate award.... i don’t know why i’m surprised yet here we are,” a user tweeted.

“Seriously? Bohemian Rhapsody? The Bryan Singer one? What happened to Times Up? Golden Globes,” wrote another.

Dogging the controversy and his team’s cold shoulders, Singer gave his thank you speech on Instagram. “What an honour. Thank you #HollywoodForeignPress,” the director wrote.

Apart of this, the film’s honour received mixed reviews from critics questioning its victory in a category that was shared by Black Panther, BlacKkKlansman, If Beale Street Could Talk and A Star Is Born.

First Published: Jan 07, 2019 16:23 IST

