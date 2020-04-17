e-paper
Home / Hollywood / Capone trailer: Tom Hardy’s gangster drama is going straight to streaming amid coronavirus lockdown

Capone trailer: Tom Hardy’s gangster drama is going straight to streaming amid coronavirus lockdown

Tom Hardy’s biopic of Al Capone, titled Capone, will be released on a streaming service on May 12, instead of theatrically, as had originally been planned.

hollywood Updated: Apr 17, 2020 21:37 IST
Press Trust of India
Tom Hardy in a still from Capone.
Tom Hardy in a still from Capone.
         

Tom Hardy-starrer Capone will be going straight to a streaming service, director Josh Trank has announced.

The movie, which was earlier titled Fonzo, is a biopic of the notorious gangster Al Capone. It will chronicle his struggle with early-onset dementia that caused him to reckon with his past crimes. Trank, best known for making movies such as Chronicle and Fantastic Four, shared the film's first trailer on Twitter.

 

In another post, he also confirmed that the film is now going to come out on a streaming service on May 12 rather than in cinemas as originally planned, due to the current global situation. "Will be on streaming! Planned as theatrical, but hopefully will be on the big screen later this year," he tweeted.

The director, however, is yet to reveal the streamer which will premiere the movie. Capone was a ruthless mobster who ruled Chicago with an iron fist during the 1920s. He was prosecuted for income tax evasion in 1931 and imprisoned. He died of dementia at the age of 47, following nearly a decade of imprisonment.

Capone also features Linda Cardellini, Jack Lowden, Noel Fisher, Kyle MacLachlan and Matt Dillon.

