Cats trailer has dropped and Twitter has never seen anything creepier: ‘It’s scarier than It Chapter 2’

The first trailer for Taylor Swift, Jennifer Hudson, James Corden’s Cats musical has dropped and it is giving Twitter the creeps. Watch it here if you dare.

hollywood Updated: Jul 19, 2019 11:57 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Francesca Hayward and Taylor Swift in Cats. The trailer is not getting much love on social media.

Everyone’s worst fears came to life when the first trailer for Tom Hooper’s Cats dropped on Friday. The internet is raving mad about how creepy the cast looks with digitally-created fur on actors’ bodies and the anthropomorphic cats’ human-like faces.

The film -- which stars newcomer Francesca Hayward, Taylor Swift, Jennifer Hudson, James Corden, Dame Judi Dench, Sir Ian McKellan, Idris Elba and Rebel Wilson -- is a musical based on TS Eliot’s ‘Old Possum’s Book of Practical Cats’ which follows the story of the Jellicle cats.

The trailer features a number of cats who are eyeing their group leader, Old Deuteronomy (Dench) to select them and send to travel to Heaveside layer where they will have a new life. Each and every cat is trying to start afresh, a new life.

The big budget and the hyperrealistic CGI could still not save the film from internet’s wrath and ridicule. Not many were comfortable with how the trailer took them deep into the uncanny valley and they voiced their disappointment on Twitter.

“DO NOT smoke weed and watch the Cats trailer,” advised comedian Whitney Cummings. “I want to watch the human-faced cats poop in litter boxes ! I want to see it!,” wrote Bojack Horseman illustrator Lisa Hanawalt. “I wish i watched this with just my ears,” read a comment on YouTube. “‘This December You Will Believe’ This December I’m going to kill myself, that’s what,” wrote an unhappy Youtube user.

Check out more hilarious reactions to the trailer:

The upcoming film has Steven Spielberg, Webber and Angela Morrison as the executive producers and will be produced by Working Title Films in collaboration with Monumental Pictures and the Really Useful Group. It is scheduled for a December 20 release.

First Published: Jul 19, 2019 11:57 IST

