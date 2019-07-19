Cats trailer has dropped and Twitter has never seen anything creepier: ‘It’s scarier than It Chapter 2’

Everyone’s worst fears came to life when the first trailer for Tom Hooper’s Cats dropped on Friday. The internet is raving mad about how creepy the cast looks with digitally-created fur on actors’ bodies and the anthropomorphic cats’ human-like faces.

The film -- which stars newcomer Francesca Hayward, Taylor Swift, Jennifer Hudson, James Corden, Dame Judi Dench, Sir Ian McKellan, Idris Elba and Rebel Wilson -- is a musical based on TS Eliot’s ‘Old Possum’s Book of Practical Cats’ which follows the story of the Jellicle cats.

The trailer features a number of cats who are eyeing their group leader, Old Deuteronomy (Dench) to select them and send to travel to Heaveside layer where they will have a new life. Each and every cat is trying to start afresh, a new life.

The big budget and the hyperrealistic CGI could still not save the film from internet’s wrath and ridicule. Not many were comfortable with how the trailer took them deep into the uncanny valley and they voiced their disappointment on Twitter.

“DO NOT smoke weed and watch the Cats trailer,” advised comedian Whitney Cummings. “I want to watch the human-faced cats poop in litter boxes ! I want to see it!,” wrote Bojack Horseman illustrator Lisa Hanawalt. “I wish i watched this with just my ears,” read a comment on YouTube. “‘This December You Will Believe’ This December I’m going to kill myself, that’s what,” wrote an unhappy Youtube user.

Check out more hilarious reactions to the trailer:

Stewie just saw the "Cats" trailer. pic.twitter.com/vNuYqa1TLl — Seth MacFarlane (@SethMacFarlane) July 19, 2019

HOLY SHIT THE LEFT CAT IS MORE BELIEVABLE THAN THE RIGHT ONE#CatsMovie pic.twitter.com/nIRRyA1ngC — Patrick Urbinder (@PurbinderArt) July 19, 2019

Me after watching The Cats Trailer. pic.twitter.com/wIv3tEiPYm — Cameron Grant (@ThatCoolcam101) July 19, 2019

*watching CATS trailer*



"I didn’t know Jon Voight was in it. Huh. Weird choice."



"That’s Judi Dench."



"Oh wow. I was way off."#orwasi pic.twitter.com/ieooqDvzET — Lee Eddy (@MsLeeEddy) July 19, 2019

Taylor Swift's cat when Taylor shows her that Cats trailer pic.twitter.com/kifXAwcwDW — Viktor Arakia 🌈🌹 (@rupaulmemes) July 19, 2019

After seeing the trailer to the new Cats movie, I personally want to apologize to these two. pic.twitter.com/DZfQDA3Ktq — JoeyWaggoner (Commissions closed!) (@JW_Cartoonist) July 19, 2019

The Cats trailer is more scarier that It Chapter 2 trailer #SDCC pic.twitter.com/pbNXRTanE4 — Devita Hardijanto (@devitapshd_) July 19, 2019

why does the cat in toy story 4 look better than the all the ones in a movie about cats pic.twitter.com/T1OJHIVsn9 — bryson / grandma taylor enthusiast (@taylmesomething) July 19, 2019

my therapist: the taylor swift cat isn’t real it can’t hurt you



the taylor swift cat: pic.twitter.com/qLhzbvyAHZ — jess (human shield) (@reputaysred) July 19, 2019

The upcoming film has Steven Spielberg, Webber and Angela Morrison as the executive producers and will be produced by Working Title Films in collaboration with Monumental Pictures and the Really Useful Group. It is scheduled for a December 20 release.

First Published: Jul 19, 2019 11:57 IST