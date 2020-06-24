Charlize Theron denies being ‘almost married’ to Sean Penn, calls the idea ‘such bullsh*t’

hollywood

Actor Charlize Theron has set the record straight on her relationship with actor Sean Penn, stressing that while it is true that they dated, they weren’t engaged. Theron was speaking to Howard Stern on his show.

“What? That’s not true. No. I did not ‘almost get married to Sean.’ That’s such bulls--t. We dated. That was literally all we did,” Theron said. The actors were together in 2014, after both of them came out of long-term relationships.

“It was a relationship, for sure. We were definitely exclusive, but it was for barely a year,” Theron told Stern. “We never moved in. I was never going to marry him. It was nothing like that.” She said that marriage has never been important to her, and she didn’t want to get married to Penn at all.

This isn’t the first time Theron has spoken about the split. In a 2015 US Weekly interview, she said, “We were in a relationship and then it didn’t work anymore. And we both decided to separate. That’s it.” In a 2016 Wall Street Journal interview, responding to allegations that she ghosted Penn, she said, “There is a need to sensationalize things. When you leave a relationship there has to be some f--king crazy story or some crazy drama. And the f--king ghosting thing, like literally, I still don’t even know what it is. It’s just its own beast.”

The actor told Stern, “My life right now just doesn’t allow for a lot of room for something like that to happen, something that’s already incredibly difficult to achieve when you’re not a single mom with a career.”

Theron will next be seen in the comic book adaptation The Old Guard, which also stars Chiwetel Ejiofor, Matthias Schoenaerts, KiKi Layne and others.

