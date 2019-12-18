e-paper
Wednesday, Dec 18, 2019
Home / Hollywood / Charlize Theron on her mom killing her dad in self defense: ‘Not ashamed to talk about it’

Charlize Theron on her mom killing her dad in self defense: ‘Not ashamed to talk about it’

Charlize Theron has talked about how her mother had to kill her father in self defence when the actor was 15 years old.

hollywood Updated: Dec 18, 2019 13:07 IST

Press Trust of India, Washington DC
Charlize Theron attends the Hollywood Reporter's annual Women in Entertainment Breakfast Gala.
Charlize Theron attends the Hollywood Reporter's annual Women in Entertainment Breakfast Gala.(REUTERS)
         

Hollywood star Charlize Theron has opened up about her childhood when her mother shot and killed her alcoholic father in self defence, saying she is not “ashamed” to talk about the incident. The incident took place in June, 1991 in Benoni, near Johannesburg, when her father tried to harm Theron. Theron was 15 at that time.

“I’m not ashamed to talk about it, because I do think that the more we talk about these things, the more we realise we are not alone in any of it. I think, for me, it’s just always been that this story really is about growing up with addicts and what that does to a person,” Theron told NPR.

The 44-year-old actor said the only memory she has of her father, Charles Theron, was him being an alcoholic. “My father was a very sick man. My father was an alcoholic all my life. I only knew him one way, and that was as an alcoholic... It was a pretty hopeless situation. Our family was just kind of stuck in it,” Theron said.

Charlize Theron attends the 2019 Glamour Women Of The Year Awards in Manhattan.
Charlize Theron attends the 2019 Glamour Women Of The Year Awards in Manhattan. ( REUTERS )

The actor said her family was “incredibly unhealthy” owing to her father’s alcohol issues that has “scarred” her and her mother, Gerda. “Of course, I wish what happened that night would have never happened. It’s unfortunately what happens when you don’t get to the root of these issues.” Theron recalled that on the day, her father was “so drunk that he shouldn’t have been able to walk when he came into the house with a gun.” “My mom and I were in my bedroom leaning against the door, because he was trying to push through the door. So both of us were leaning against the door from the inside to have him not be able to push through.

“He took a step back and just shot through the door three times. None of those bullets ever hit us, which is just a miracle. But in self-defense, she ended the threat,” the actor added.Theron said such an unhealthy family situation is not uncommon and she shares it with a lot of people.

