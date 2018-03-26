 Chris Evans, Ryan Reynolds come forward to help terminally-ill child after Twitter plea | hollywood | Hindustan Times
Chris Evans, Ryan Reynolds come forward to help terminally-ill child after Twitter plea

Real life superheroes Ryan Reynolds and Chris Evans have offered to meet a terminally ill child.

hollywood Updated: Mar 26, 2018 16:15 IST
Ryan Reynolds with a fan. He has offered to meet a terminally ill child who wanted to meet one of the Avengers. Even though Ryan isn’t one.
Ryan Reynolds with a fan. He has offered to meet a terminally ill child who wanted to meet one of the Avengers. Even though Ryan isn’t one.(Instagram)

Captain America Chris Evans and Deadpool star Ryan Reynolds have pitched their support to a terminally-ill child after a Twitter post trying to reach out to the “Avengers” went viral on social media.

Shannon Bream from Fox News put a request online on behalf of the child who wishes to connect with one of the actors in the Marvel franchise.

“Need your help Twitterverse - trying to help a young boy who is dying. He probably has just days and all he want is a greeting from one of the Avengers.

“If you have a celeb connection, please let me know. Otherwise, could you help out with a RT? Thank you in advance!” Bream wrote.

Numerous people shared the tweet tagging various “Avengers” stars, which led Evans to reply in affirmative.

“Happy to! DM me,” he wrote back to Bream.

Famous for his wry wit and humour, Reynolds, who is not a part of the Avengers, tweeted he would love to offer his support anyway.

“I’m more of a ‘Reserve Avenger’. But happy to help,” the actor said.

Thor series actor Zachary Levi and actor Chloe Bennet, who plays Skye/Daisy Johnson on ABC spy-fi series Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. also responded to the tweet.

Levi wrote, “I’m not technically an Avenger, but I’d be happy to record a video for the little man and do my best impressions of @ChrisEvans @prattprattpratt @chrishemsworth or any other Chris if necessary. Where can I/we send these messages, and what’s his name?!”

