Avengers 4 set photos of Captain America, Black Widow revive time travel theory

Avengers: Infinity War ended with half of earth’s mightiest heroes dead and the other half defeated. There are many theories doing the round how the superheroes will defeat Thanos in Avengers 4 and bring half the universe back to life. However, no other scenario looks as likely as time travel, and new set photos from Avengers 4 reshoots have again given the theory a new breath of life.

The reshoot for Avengers 4 is currently taking place in Atlanta. Mark Ruffalo had recently said that the current schedule is not just about reshoots, but also giving Avengers Infinity War a satisfying end. In the latest photos from the sets, as per a report in Just Jared, Chris Evans and Scarlett Johansson sport a look that was different than the one that was seen in Avengers: Infinity Wars.

Chris looks handsome in his denims paired with a green shirt and glares as he shoots with Paul Rudd. This is his Captain America look he sported earlier. Not just him, Scarlett Johansson’s Black Widow also has red hair, something we have seen in early Avengers’ films.

The team is currently busy giving the final touches to Avengers 4, which is expected to release worldwide in summer 2019.

Avengers 4 comes with a ton of expectation from fans regarding how the superheroes will undo Thanos’ finger-snap after he acquired the infinity stones. There are hundreds of Reddit threads theorising which direction the Russo Brothers and the filmmakers will take now with half the universe turned into dust. Most believe that Avengers 4 will definitely have the element of time travel, with the superheroes going back in time to stop Thanos.

The fact that Captain Marvel is a hero of the 90s and for her to come to the rescue of the superheroes in the present would result in time travel has given this theory credit.

After Avengers 4, Marvel Cinematic Universe will take a different direction. The X-Men characters are likely to be included in the MCU since Disney acquired the 20th Century Fox earlier this year. This will change the world of Avengers as fans know it today.

First Published: Sep 11, 2018 19:11 IST