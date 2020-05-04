e-paper
Chris Hemsworth, Randeep Hooda spar in new BTS video of Extraction fight scene. Watch

Chris Hemsworth and Randeep Hooda rehearse their famous Extraction fight scene in a new behind-the-scenes video. Watch here.

hollywood Updated: May 04, 2020 13:49 IST
Asian News International
Chris Hemsworth and Randeep Hooda rehearse a fight sequence from Extraction.
Chris Hemsworth and Randeep Hooda rehearse a fight sequence from Extraction.
         

Treating all Extraction fans with a little extra dose of action, actor Randeep Hooda on Monday shared a rehearsal video featuring himself and Hollywood actor Chris Hemsworth. The video is from a rehearsal for an action sequence from Netflix's Extraction.

The clip features both Hooda and Hemsworth in high-energy mode while rehearsing the scene, in which they are seen fighting against each other. The video was originally shared by the director of the film, Sam Hargrave, and Hooda later re-posted it on his Instagram profile.

 

"You perform how you practice. @randeephooda and @chrishemsworth putting in the rehearsal time for #Extraction @netflixfilm @netflixfilm," Hargrave wrote in the caption.

Also read: Chris Hemsworth, Joe Russo dissect Extraction’s ambiguous ending: ‘Is Tyler Rake a ghost?’

The film marks Randeep’s streaming debut, and has been largely shot in India. Besides Randeep, the film features several other Indian actors including Pankaj Tripathi, Rudhraksha Jaiswal, and Priyanshu Painyuli.

Produced by the Russo brothers, the film was released on Netflix on April 24 and is poised to become the biggest ever Netflix original debut.

