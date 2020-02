Chris Hemsworth’s Dhaka renamed Extraction; here’s your first look

hollywood

Updated: Feb 20, 2020 14:13 IST

Extraction, starring Hollywood star Chris Hemsworth, is set to start streaming from April 24, Netflix has announced. Previously titled Dhaka, the film marks the directorial debut of Sam Hargrave, known for serving as second unit director on movies such as Atomic Blonde and The Accountant.

Joe Russo of the directing duo Russo Brothers, who previously collaborated with Hemsworth on Marvel films Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame, has penned the story.

What you need to know about EXTRACTION: It stars Chris Hemsworth.



Oh you need more? OK, fine.



-Hemsworth plays Tyler Rake, a black market mercenary.



-It's the feature directing debut of ATOMIC BLONDE stunt coordinator Sam Hargrave.



-It arrives on Netflix 4/24 pic.twitter.com/Jy8ivGhd90 — Netflix Film (@NetflixFilm) February 18, 2020

Billed as an action-packed, edge-of-your-seat thriller, Extraction follows Tyler Rake (Hemsworth), a fearless black market mercenary, who embarks on the most deadly extraction of his career when he's enlisted to rescue the kidnapped son of an imprisoned international crime lord.

"But in the murky underworld of weapons dealers and drug traffickers, an already deadly mission approaches the impossible, forever altering the lives of Rake and the boy," according to a statement from the streamer.

The principal photography of the film took place in the Indian cities of Ahmedabad and Mumbai, and Bangkok and Phuket in Thailand.

The film will also feature Indian actors Randeep Hooda, Stranger Things star David Harbour, actors Golshifteh Farahani, Priyanshu Painyuli, Pankaj Tripathi and newcomer Rudhraksh Jaiswal.

Anthony Russo and Joe Russo are producing the feature through their banner AGBO Films, and so is Hemsworth through his banner Thematic Entertainment, alongside Eric Gitter and Patrick Newall (The Old Man & the Gun).

Follow @htshowbiz for more