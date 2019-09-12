Christian Bale reacts to Joaquin Phoenix playing Joker after Heath Ledger, calls it ‘brave’

hollywood

Actor Christian Bale has reacted to Joaquin Phoenix taking on the role of Batman’s arch-nemesis in Joker. Bale has played Batman in three films, most notably opposite Heath Ledger as The Joker in The Dark Knight.

“Joaquin is one of the best actors around, you know, and obviously I worked with Heath,” Bale said at the Ford v Ferrari red carpet premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival. “You know, it’s a brave thing to follow up that performance and he always makes interesting choices.” Bale said that he was ‘dying to see’ the film and added, “I wish them the best with that.”

The actor had previously commented on the casting of Robert Pattinson as Batman in an unrelated film. “Oh, good. Good choice, he’s interesting,” Bale said at TIFF. “I’m sure he’ll come up with something interesting.” His Ford v Ferrari co-star Matt Damon added, “Did you see the Safdie brothers movie that he did? He’s fantastic. He’s really good.” Damon was referring to the crime film Good Time.

Christian Bale and Heath Ledger as Batman and Joker in a still from The Dark Knight.

Asked if he had any advice for the young actor, Bale repeated the same advice he’d given Ben Affleck when he’d signed on for the role. “Oh, same as for Ben. Just be able to pee by yourself. You don’t feel much like a superhero when you can’t take a piss by yourself.”

While the Batman film, directed by Matt Reeves, is due out in 2021, Joker, directed by Todd Phillips, will arrive in October. The film pulled off a surprise victory at the recent Venice International Film Festival, where it was awarded the Golden Lion. Phoenix is also drawing early Oscar buzz for his performance. Ledger was famously awarded a posthumous Oscar for his performance in The Dark Knight, which was released a few months after his death.

First Published: Sep 12, 2019 19:01 IST